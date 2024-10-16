EdgeNext and National Pulse Form Strategic Partnership to Drive Innovation and Market Expansion

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EdgeNext, a global cloud service provider, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with National Pulse at Gitex 2024. National Pulse partners with companies that provide innovative technologies to support the digital transformation. This collaboration aims to enhance both companies’ capabilities by sharing resources, technology, and expertise, while also exploring new market opportunities in the Middle East and beyond.

"Partnering with National Pulse allows us to leverage our global technology expertise while addressing the specific needs of the market," said Terence Wang, COO of EdgeNext. "We are excited to work together to bring secure, high-performance digital services, facilitating the digital transformation."

His Excellency Mohammad Bin Markhan Al Ketbi, Founder and Group Chairman of National Pulse, said the innovative and transformative technologies of EdgeNext will set and revolutionize global and digital technology with the best digital transformation.

About EdgeNext

EdgeNext is a prominent leader in the global edge cloud services industry, with a robust infrastructure of over 1,700 edge nodes spanning more than 250 cities worldwide. The company has built strong interconnection partnerships with over 100 key operators across the globe, enabling it to deliver comprehensive edge cloud services, including networking, security, and computing, to meet the varied needs of its enterprise clients.

As part of its ongoing commitment to expanding its presence and capabilities, EdgeNext has been actively growing its infrastructure throughout the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. This expansion allows EdgeNext to provide tailored, high-performance solutions for major Internet Service Providers (ISPs), local businesses, international organizations, and strategic partners, ensuring their specific needs are met with precision and efficiency.

About National Pulse

National Pulse is a conglomerate of diverse companies, each specializing in unique business ventures. This group is dedicated to advancing the UAE’s National Vision by fostering the international connections and developing innovative, technology-driven solutions. With a history of successful collaborations with top global business partners across various technology sectors - including Digital Services, eCommerce, FinTech, Health Tech, EdTech, GeoTech and Food Tech - National Pulse excels in crafting successful market entry models and strategic partnership throughout the Middle East and Africa. The company’s extensive experience and robust communication channels ensure tailored, synergistic collaborations that meet the specific objectives of the stakeholders.

As a trusted local partner for many international brands, National Pulse provides continuous support to help these brands navigates the UAE’s business landscape and establish a strong market presence. By leveraging its expertise in global trading, National Pulse is committed to creating re- exporting partnership across countries, aiming to position UAE as a centralized trading hub. This mission motivates National Pulse to enhance its connections and expand its influence across global markets, contributing significantly to the UAE’s economic diversification and international trade goals. For more information, please visit www.nationalpulse.ae.