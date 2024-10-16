Sandbox VR Partners With Bokksu on Exclusive Japan Crate Box Themed for Their Newest Game: Deadwood PHOBIA

The Feed Your Fears Japan Crate snack box containing a surprise mix of over a dozen full-sized Japanese snacks is now available exclusively at US corporate Sandbox VR locations, released in conjunction with their newest VR experience, Deadwood PHOBIA. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Feed Your Fears Japan Crate snack box containing a surprise mix of over a dozen full-sized Japanese snacks is now available exclusively at US corporate Sandbox VR locations, released in conjunction with their newest VR experience, Deadwood PHOBIA. (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sandbox VR, the leader in virtual reality gaming, is announcing a partnership with Bokksu, one of the world’s leading authentic Japanese snacks and gifts companies, to create an exclusive Japan Crate snack box. The Feed Your Fears crate is now available exclusively at US corporate Sandbox VR locations, released in conjunction with their newest VR experience, Deadwood PHOBIA.

Deadwood PHOBIA—Sandbox VR’s ninth immersive virtual reality experience and the third installment in their Deadwood franchise—takes players on a journey through their greatest fears. Armed with a brand new arsenal of powerful weaponry, players enter a derelict medical facility and must work together to escape and survive. The newest game from Sandbox VR comes just in time for Halloween, inviting players to step inside a mind-bending zombie movie with multiple possible endings.

“ Sandbox VR brings people together with immersive virtual reality experiences that are designed to be collaborative and interactive, much like food brings people together for a shared experience,” said Steve Zhao, CEO and Founder of Sandbox VR. “ We are delighted to partner with Bokksu to offer an exclusive Japan Crate that extends the fun and excitement of our newest game and provides curated snacks for players to enjoy as they relive all the laughter and intensity of playing Deadwood PHOBIA through the personalized highlight videos they receive of their visit.”

“ We’re thrilled to partner with Sandbox VR and bring the joy of Japanese snacks and treats to their immersive, experience-driven audience,” said Danny Taing, CEO of Bokksu, the parent company of Japan Crate. “ The synergy between our brands is undeniable, as both Sandbox VR and Japan Crate focus on delivering unique, memorable experiences. We can’t wait to introduce their customers to the exciting world of Japanese flavors, and we’re confident this partnership will delight fans of both brands.”

The Sandbox VR collaboration with Bokksu builds on the excitement of Deadwood PHOBIA with an exclusively branded Feed Your Fears Japan Crate snack box containing a surprise mix of over a dozen full-sized Japanese snacks that are often difficult or even impossible to find outside of Japan. The mix of sweet and savory snacks are thoughtfully curated by Japan Crate’s team of snack enthusiasts.

ABOUT SANDBOX VR

Sandbox VR is the world's premier destination for premium, location-based virtual reality games. The company has created the world’s most immersive full-body VR platform and boasts exclusive games, including original and branded experiences, such as Squid Game Virtuals, created in collaboration with Netflix. Now operating in 50 locations and attracting over 100k players monthly, Sandbox VR is rapidly growing its global footprint with thriving corporate-owned locations and a robust franchising program. The company has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s 2024 Most Innovative Companies and is the 129th fastest growing company in America on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list. Sandbox VR is headquartered in San Francisco, California with offices in Hong Kong and Vancouver. The company’s latest round raised over $37 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, and Craft. Individual investors include Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Kevin Durant and Will Smith.

ABOUT BOKKSU

Bokksu delivers authentic Japanese food and gift products to customers around the world. Founded by Danny Taing in 2015, the New York and Tokyo-based DTC company partners with traditional small family snack makers throughout Japan to share their craft with over 100 countries via its snack subscription service, curated market of premium home goods, and online Asian grocery store. By providing Japan’s traditional makers with a platform to share their goods with a global audience, Bokksu is helping to support, preserve, and promote their craft, while making it easier for the rest of the world to discover, buy, and love authentic Japanese goods. Bokksu is a proudly LGBTQ+ and AAPI-owned company.