Idealab Arizona Launches a New Startup Studio to Increase Local Startups and Jobs

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Idealab Arizona, a partner of Idealab Studio, the leading technology incubator, today announced the launch of a startup studio that co-founds Arizona State University-affiliated tech startups to increase commercialized intellectual property, startups and jobs in Arizona.

Idealab Arizona will focus on startups in climate, medical, AI and advanced manufacturing to drive sustainable solutions for a healthier planet and humankind. Allen Morgan, who has more than 40 years of investing in successful Silicon Valley startups and is a member of the Idealab Studio board of directors, will serve as Chairman and CEO of the company. Bill Gross, entrepreneur and Founder and CEO of Idealab Studio, will join the board.

“ Idealab Arizona will leverage our unique approach to generating durable startups and resilient founders and we're excited to launch and begin collaborating with entrepreneurs who will generate meaningful change,” said Allen Morgan, Chairman and CEO, Idealab Arizona. “ With that as our mission, ASU is the best university in the world with which we could hope to partner.”

ASU and Gross have previously collaborated in ventures, including CarbonCapture, an Idealab Studio-founded company working with ASU to build a regional direct air capture (DAC) hub with funding from the U.S. Department of Energy. In June, CarbonCapture secured a lease in Mesa, Arizona for the world’s first DAC manufacturing facility.

“ I believe that entrepreneurship unlocks human potential to solve big problems in the world,” said Bill Gross, Founder and CEO, Idealab Studio. “ Since there are so many talented students and faculty at ASU, we are thrilled to partner with ASU President Michael Crow to support the launch of Idealab Arizona and to create important and impactful companies together to solve humanity's biggest challenges. The partnership with ASU has already accomplished so much in such a short period of time, we are excited to imagine the new companies which Idealab Arizona and ASU will create together in the future!”

“ Arizona State University is thrilled to partner with Idealab Arizona, a collaboration that underscores our shared commitment to driving innovation and economic growth in Arizona,” said ASU President Michael M. Crow. “ By nurturing cutting-edge startups in areas like climate technology, AI, and advanced manufacturing, we see immense potential to create transformative solutions that will not only benefit our local communities but also position Arizona as a global leader in innovation and sustainability.”

Idealab Arizona will collaborate with the Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC), globally recognized as a top economic development organization, and a number of public-private partnerships and large industry partners to sponsor and co-create startups. Greater Phoenix has been one of the most successful regions in the nation at attracting venture capital, angel and seed funding in recent years, with more than $9 billion brought in to the area from 2018-23. Between the first quarters of 2023-24, it experienced a year-over-year increase in VC funding of 6% while many competitor markets and the nation overall saw negative growth.

“ Greater Phoenix has emerged as one of the leading markets for startup and funding opportunities, and this collaboration between long-time entrepreneurs and investors and the largest public university education system in the United States amplifies the access possibilities for local innovators,” said GPEC President & CEO Chris Camacho. “ The No. 1 university in innovation joining forces with Idealab Arizona is a natural partnership that will be able to leverage Greater Phoenix’s established climate technology, advanced manufacturing and healthcare innovation ecosystems to drive continued growth in a variety of industries.”

About Idealab Arizona

Idealab Arizona is a new venture focused on the earliest stage of a company creation — from idea to establishing product market fit. We look for big problems in the world around climate, medical, AI and advanced manufacturing. We then co-found companies with extraordinary entrepreneurs to turn these most commercially promising solutions into thriving businesses.

For more information, please visit idealabaz.com

About Idealab Studio and Idealab

Idealab Studio looks for big problems in the world and invests in companies to solve those problems believing that entrepreneurship can unlock human potential and make the world a better place. Idealab Studio provides business development support to its portfolio companies and leverages its experience with founding, supporting and investing in startups to help them grow into successful businesses.

In the 28 years since its founding, Idealab started more than 150 companies, created more than 10,000 jobs, and had more than 50 successful IPOs and acquisitions. The combined market value of the companies in aggregate over time exceeds $10 billion.

For additional information, please visit idealabstudio.com and idealab.com.

About GPEC

The Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC), globally recognized as a top economic development organization (EDO), works to attract and grow quality businesses and advocate for the competitiveness of Greater Phoenix. A data-driven regional EDO, GPEC works with 22 member communities, Maricopa and Pinal counties, and more than 220 private investors to accomplish its mission and serve as a strategic partner to companies across the world as they expand or relocate to Greater Phoenix. Over the past 35 years, GPEC has fueled the regional economy by helping over 1,000 companies, creating nearly 190,000 jobs and $69.4 billion in capital investment. Greater Phoenix is in a relentless pursuit of innovative and entrepreneurial-focused companies looking to thrive and scale in a vibrant, dynamic region. There is an undeniable spirit about Greater Phoenix; one rooted in strength, collaboration and resilience. Greater Phoenix is Greater Together. For more information about GPEC and how we can assist your businesses, visit www.gpec.org.