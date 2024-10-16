Hightop Health Announces Strategic Partnership with Georgia Psychiatry & Sleep to Expand Comprehensive Mental Health Services

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hightop Health (Hightop), the premier outpatient mental health group led by top-tier clinicians with an integrative, comprehensive approach to delivering life-changing treatments announced today its strategic partnership with Georgia Psychiatry & Sleep (GPS). Led by Dr. Munjal Shroff and his outstanding staff, this collaboration marks a significant step forward in delivering better mental health care to the communities they serve through evidence-based and measurement-driven solutions.

Georgia Psychiatry & Sleep have been highly respected in the Georgia mental health community for nearly two decades, offering a full range of extensive psychiatric and sleep medicine care for children and adults. Serving as the cornerstone for a complete approach to mental health care, the family-owned, Atlanta-based clinics utilize an integrative care model that leverages psychotherapy, medication management, and interventional modalities for the treatment of psychiatric illnesses and comprehensive care of their patients. GPS’ passion for providing great, outcome-driven experiences for their patients is just one of the many value drivers that aligns seamlessly with Hightop’s focus on partnering exclusively with prestigious clinicians who provide novel treatments for all mental health conditions.

“The people we chose to be around are what really matters in this business, and in life,” shared Josh Baker, Chief Growth Officer at Hightop Health. “With every partnership opportunity we evaluate, we place a very high premium on culture, quality, and fit. Our steadfast approach to developing an accomplished business partnership is akin to how our patients look for success in finding the right therapist—you need trust, shared values, and a common vision to truly make an impact.”

The partnership with GPS is clearly built on the foundation of common principles and a mutual dedication to providing exceptional mental health services. As a practice that undeniably reflects Hightop’s clinician-centric mission and patient outcome-driven values, this union further emphasizes their attention on delivering comprehensive services across the mental health care continuum.

“Dr. Shroff brings invaluable cache to our organization,” said Rob Butler, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Hightop. “His established network of strong referral relationships and the high regard in which he and his team are held make Georgia Psychiatry & Sleep an ideal partner. Together, we will continue to provide top-tier mental health care to our communities and are committed to improving the lives of our patients, supporting them on every step of their mental health journey.”

As Hightop Health continues to grow and expand its geographical footprint, the partnership with Georgia Psychiatry & Sleep marks a strategic move to deepen its roots in Georgia and beyond. With a shared focus on clinical excellence and integrative care, both organizations are poised to make a significant impact on the mental health landscape.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Hightop Health. This confluence of patient and provider-centric culture and our alignment of vision in terms of improving access to care and maintaining a focus on patient treatment and quality will allow us to serve our community better than ever before,” said Dr. Shroff. “Together, we will continue to prioritize the well-being of our patients while expanding the reach and impact of our services. We are excited about the opportunities the future holds and look forward to working with each member of the Hightop team.”

This latest alliance results in a total of seven outpatient clinics in and around the greater Atlanta area, all of which embrace the notion that a great culture, training and resources, platform for collaboration, and even happier clinicians result in better outcomes for their patients.

“Our journey and mission is to provide better mental health care to as many people as we can possibly reach,” added Butler. “I contend that the best chance of obtaining this goal comes from a work environment whereby people truly enjoy what they do on a day-to-day basis—and it is quite evident Dr. Shroff and his staff embrace a similar vision.”

Hightop, keenly-focused on integrative medicine and comprehensive psychiatric services, announced its launch in 2023 and has since partnered with renowned clinics in Georgia and Texas, with plans to expand its robust business portfolio through de novo offices, intensive outpatient programs, clinical research, and additional acquisitions.

This most recent partnership is a true testament to the power of collaboration in the healthcare sector. Hightop Health and Georgia Psychiatry & Sleep are united in their mission to set a new gold standard in mental health care—one that prioritizes comprehensive, innovative, and evidence-based treatment for all.

About Hightop Health

Hightop Health the premier outpatient mental health group committed to setting the standard for what better mental health care looks like. Hightop's mission is to change lives with comprehensive, evidence-based, integrated mental health care, while creating an inspiring and innovative workplace culture that is both clinician-centric and patient outcome-driven. We believe everyone deserves access to mental health care that works—provided by top-tier clinicians who truly care—and treatment plans as unique as our patients, even for the most challenging of conditions. For more information: https://www.hightophealth.com