U.S. Air Force Awards SixMap Phase I Small Business Innovation Research Contract for Continuous Threat Exposure Management

COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SixMap Inc. announces it has been selected by AFWERX, the innovation arm of the US Department of the Air Force, for a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract focused on Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF).

The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small businesses and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now as of May 20, 2024, SixMap has started its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

Dr. Austin Murdock, Chairman, Chief Scientist, and Founder, SixMap Inc.: “The increasing velocity of attacks and the growing complexity of military and defense industrial base networks has sparked a race between attackers and defenders to identify potential points of attack across critical Internet-facing assets. We are honored to be selected by AFWERX to apply the advantages of SixMap’s Automated Cyber Defense, arming defenders with the ability to track adversaries, anticipate where adversaries will strike, and act first to defend the network.”

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

About SixMap Inc.

SixMap protects some of the world's largest government and corporate enterprises with an automated continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) platform. The SixMap platform is powered by an advanced computational mapping engine that quickly discovers and continuously monitors the unique contours of the extended enterprise. Upon providing cyber defenders this comprehensive enterprise visibility, the platform complements this awareness with contextual threat intelligence, and a suite of remediation measures to protect Internet-facing assets from imminent threats. The SixMap team brings deep intelligence community expertise and best practices to the defense of both U.S. Federal agencies and Fortune 500 corporations. For more information, please visit: www.sixmap.io.

About Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 325 military, civilian and contractor personnel at six hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 4,697 contracts worth more than $2.6 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com.