Tekmetric and Shopgenie Unite to Revolutionize Auto Repair Shop Management

Tekmetric Founder and CEO, Sunil Patel, and Shopgenie Co-Founder and CEO, Kieran O’Brien, discuss the powerful combination of Tekmetric, the leading cloud-based shop management system, and Shopgenie, the top auto repair shop CRM. Together, they’re building an all-in-one solution designed to streamline operations and fuel growth for auto repair shops.

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tekmetric, the leading cloud-based shop management system for automotive repair shops, is joining forces with Shopgenie, the leading auto repair shop CRM, to provide an all-in-one solution that optimizes operations and drives growth for auto repair shops. The merger puts Tekmetric on track to become the first auto repair technology platform to achieve unicorn status.

This strategic combination leverages both Shopgenie’s CRM and customer experience tools and Tekmetric’s shop management solution to provide a one-of-a-kind comprehensive auto repair platform to thousands of shops across the U.S. and Canada. With smarter tools, seamless integrations and enhanced features, this collaboration will empower shop owners to streamline operations, manage communication and build stronger customer relationships—all from a single, unified platform.

“This combination sets a new standard for efficiency and customer experience in the industry. At Tekmetric, we are committed to providing shop owners with best-in-class tools to manage and grow their businesses. Similarly, Shopgenie’s ability to solve real-world challenges with intuitive technology has earned it the trust of shop owners nationwide,” said Sunil Patel, Founder and CEO of Tekmetric. “Together, we are building an all-in-one platform that empowers shop owners to attract, retain and serve customers more effectively, driving long-term growth.”

Over the coming months, Tekmetric and Shopgenie will integrate key features from both platforms into a single unified system. This means one platform, one login and one phone number for all customer communication. Shops will continue to have the flexibility to leverage the over 70 integrations in Tekmetric’s integration ecosystem. Shopgenie will also continue to build and support integrations with other shop management systems.

“Tekmetric’s relentless pursuit of innovation and passion for creating products that make shop owners’ lives easier could not be a more perfect fit for Shopgenie and our customers,” said Kieran O’Brien, CEO and Co-Founder of Shopgenie. “Our combined strengths will create a more complete, powerful platform that sets a new standard for auto repair software solutions.”

Together, Tekmetric, which serves more than 8,000 shops nationwide, and Shopgenie, with 2,000 customers, are well positioned to transform the way auto repair shops operate. Shop owners looking to take their business to the next level can learn more about this new combination and its benefits at www.tekmetric.com/shopgenie.

About Tekmetric

Tekmetric, a leading auto repair technology company, improves auto repair shops through the relentless pursuit of innovation. Tekmetric’s cloud-based shop management solution, including a shop management system, integrated payments, technology integrations and real-time data, empowers auto repair shops nationwide. With Tekmetric, shop owners can create transparency, enhance productivity, increase profitability and deliver a superior customer experience for vehicle owners. For more information, visit www.tekmetric.com.

About Shopgenie

Shopgenie is the leading provider of CRM and end-to-end customer experience solutions for auto repair shops. Shopgenie's platform helps shops streamline their communication processes, improve customer satisfaction, and drive revenue growth. For more information, visit www.shopgenie.io.