Sex, Gender, and the Brain: The Women’s Brain Foundation and Medscape Education Announce Groundbreaking Learning Centre

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Women’s Brain Foundation (WBF), the global pioneer that has advanced the inclusion of sex- and gender-based evidence-generation in all research, drug development, and healthcare since 2017; and Medscape Education, a leading provider of medical education, are proud to announce the launch of their new learning centre focused on addressing sex and gender differences in brain and mental health care. This flagship initiative is a natural extension of prior WBF forums in which the importance of determining sex and gender differences has been discussed with the entire healthcare ecosystem – policymakers, academia, patient association, drug developers, regulators and funding agencies.

This new learning centre is associated with the “Medscape Essentials” initiative, which highlights Medscape’s commitment to addressing areas of high unmet need within medical education through self-funding of activities. Last year, Medscape self-funded one-third of its continuing/independent medical education.

This latest edition of the WBF Forum is designed to enhance awareness and understanding among healthcare professionals regarding sex and gender differences in brain health through an informative conversation among experts. This initiative aims to highlight the plethora of differences between women and men with neurologic and psychiatric disorders, an area that has long been overlooked from medical research to clinical practice.

“This initiative is vital,” said Antonella Santucionne Chadha, MD, PhD, founder and pro bono CEO of the WBF. “Healthcare professionals must understand that there exists intrinsic bias, not only in prevalence and incidence of specific diseases, but because many diseases progress differently in women than in men – and women respond differently to treatment in terms of efficacy and safety profiles. Collaborating with a platform like Medscape is important to our work because it can help us accelerate practice changes. We want to bring this evidence straight into the clinic. And the Medscape platform can help us do that.”

The global prevalence of neurologic disorders is extensive, affecting approximately 1 in 3 people worldwide. According to the most recent Global Burden of Disease Study, neurologic disorders are the leading cause of disability and the second leading cause of death globally.1 Sex and gender are independent crucial factors in health and disease outcomes. While sex differences influence disease prevalence, presentations, treatment efficacy, and side effects, gender differences – encompassing socially constructed roles, behaviours, and expressions of individual identities – also significantly impact health behaviours and disease outcomes. Unfortunately, sex and gender differences have been poorly explored in brain health.2,3

“This Medscape Essentials program will help to unveil sex and gender disparities, which historically within neuroscience research have exhibited a strong sex bias favouring males, and often omitted sex as a variable altogether,”2 shared S. Christy Rohani-Montez, PhD, Director of Clinical Strategy, Medscape Education. “Medscape's commitment to bridging the educational gaps in key areas like this supports our values surrounding health equity and our mission to be the most trusted and valued source of health information and education throughout the career of a healthcare professional.”

With a membership exceeding 13-million healthcare professionals worldwide, Medscape Education is uniquely positioned to lead the industry in recognizing and addressing sex and gender differences in health care. This initiative, focused on disparities across neurologic and psychiatric conditions, represents a significant step towards more inclusive and effective patient care, and is just one of many planned that will help address and close the gender gaps.

For more information, visit www.womensbrainproject.com and www.medscape.org.

