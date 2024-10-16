ActiveViam Announces Partnership with MongoDB to Enhance Real-Time Data Analytics

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ActiveViam, a leader in data analytics solutions for the financial industry, announces a partnership with MongoDB, a developer data platform that enables development teams to quickly build with the flexibility, performance and scale modern applications require. This collaboration leverages MongoDB's highly performant and flexible operational data store capabilities and data management capabilities to enhance Atoti's intraday real-time dashboards, providing insights and analytics in areas such as front office, risk, liquidity and treasury to optimize trading, enhance risk management decisions and to improve financial operations.

ActiveViam's Atoti platform, known for its powerful data analytics and real-time visualization features, easily integrates with MongoDB's developer data platform due to its flexible document data model. This integration allows financial organizations to make the most of their operational data as it evolves throughout the day, providing a comprehensive solution for real-time data analysis.

A key data enablement

Historically, financial institutions have struggled with the agility of their enterprise architectures provided by traditional reporting stacks and business intelligence tools. Today, with this partnership, Atoti helps unlock the value from the operational data hosted in MongoDB by providing a robust and powerful calculation framework, supporting on-the-fly aggregation, allocation and hypothesis testing. As Atoti allows exploration of risk metrics across a large number of dimensions at the most granular level, the partnership provides an unparalleled agility to MongoDB’s data analysis, exploration and reporting capabilities.

Multiple integrations for enhanced user experience

The integration between Atoti and MongoDB uses third-party tools such as Kafka streaming connectors and various APIs to support the flow of operational data for intraday and real-time dashboards. This collaboration extends to both MongoDB Atlas, the multi-cloud SaaS developer data platform, and MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, which can be deployed in a self-managed on-premise or cloud environment. These integration architectures demonstrate multiple connectivity and data flow options between MongoDB and Atoti, resulting in an improved user experience.

“We're excited to partner with MongoDB to bring even better real-time data analytics to our clients,” said Shelley Magee, CEO of ActiveViam. “By combining MongoDB's data platform with Atoti's analytics, we're helping organizations gain deeper insights and make quicker, more informed decisions. This partnership shows our dedication to providing innovative solutions that meet the changing needs of the financial industry.”

“Financial institutions are increasingly looking to harness their structured and unstructured operational data to provide better solutions for their customers,” said Boris Bialek, Vice President and Field CTO at MongoDB. “In addition to managing strict data regulations, these organizations are also dealing with fast-moving, ever-changing data. The partnership between ActiveViam and MongoDB will empower customers to use their data to make more informed, better decisions in real time, and we couldn’t be more excited about the possibilities ahead.”

Learn more about how to integrate ActiveViam and MongoDB to enhance real-time data analytics.

About ActiveViam

Founded by industry experts, ActiveViam understands the data analytics challenges faced by financial institutions across trading desks, risk, and compliance. ActiveViam pioneered the use of high-performance analytics in finance, helping the largest investment banks, asset managers and hedge funds make better decisions, explain results with confidence, and simulate the impact of their decisions. ActiveViam’s mission is to deliver train-of-thought analysis on terabytes of data in the most cost-effective way so clients can explain their results with confidence and model the scenarios that will optimize their business. ActiveViam specializes in risk data analytics for one of the fastest moving and most regulated industries with a presence in the world’s leading financial marketplaces - London, New York, Singapore, Sydney, Hong Kong, Paris and Frankfurt. For more information please visit www.activeviam.com or follow on LinkedIn.