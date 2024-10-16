LabTAG and eLabNext Partner to Enhance Sample Management & Identification

GA International provides a diverse range of lab labels designed to support the unique needs of modern laboratories (In photo: NitroTAG® with SnapPEEL™ Technology (Patent Pending)) (Photo: Business Wire)

LAVAL, Quebec--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GA International, a global leader in laboratory identification solutions, announced today that its industry-leading LabTAG laboratory labels are now fully compatible with eLabNext’s Digital Laboratory Platform. The strategic partnership provides the scientific community with a complete sample management system for accurate sample tracking, efficient reagent and equipment management, optimized lab workflows, and future-proofed lab operations by combining reliable labeling with efficient data management.

LabTAG’s labels are engineered for maximum durability, maintaining adhesion and legibility even under the most extreme conditions, such as long-term storage in liquid nitrogen or exposure to chemicals, thereby safeguarding sample integrity and supporting rigorous research protocols. Widely used in medical research and clinical laboratories, LabTAG labels are a perfect complement to the eLabNext platform.

“We are thrilled to partner with eLabNext, a leader in delivering flexible, user-friendly LIMS solutions that cater to the diverse and ever-changing needs of modern laboratories,” said George Ambartsoumian, Founder and CEO of GA International. “Our partnership ensures that our labeling solutions integrate seamlessly with eLabNext’s LIMS platform, providing a comprehensive and efficient sample management system that enhances accuracy, streamlines lab operations, and supports cutting-edge scientific research.”

“LabTAG has set the standard in cryogenic and chemical resistant labeling for research labs, biobanks, and healthcare institutions,” comments Zareh Zurabyan, Head of eLabNext, Americas. “Our platform's full compatibility with LabTAG products, various printers, and sample identification solutions further strengthens our mission to offer an end-to-end laboratory sample management solution.”

About GA International

GA International has over 25 years of experience as a leading manufacturer of specialty labels, supplying laboratory identification solutions to biomedical research labs, biobanks, hospitals, and other healthcare institutions. Since its inception, GA International has become a worldwide leader in cryogenic and chemical-resistant labels, strongly dedicated to R&D and customer service.

For more information about GA International, please visit www.labtag.com

About eLabNext

eLabNext is an all-in-one Digital Lab Platform that offers an intuitive and flexible solution to collect, manage, and analyze laboratory information. The software includes modules for an electronic lab notebook, sample tracking, inventory management, protocol management, and a wide range of marketplace add-ons to extend functionality. eLabNext enhances productivity by streamlining the processes of documenting, organizing, searching, and archiving data, samples, and protocols. The data is accessible through cloud-hosted ISO-certified data centers. The software is most suitable for industry R&D labs, ranging from start-ups to mid-size pharma and biotech companies and academic research groups and institutes.

For more information about eLabNext, please visit www.elabnext.com.