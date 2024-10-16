Bullhorn Partners With Eliassen Group to Deliver an Advanced Front-to-Back Solution

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bullhorn, the global leader in software for the staffing and recruitment industry, now offers enterprise-level staffing firms a fully configurable, end-to-end solution designed to increase operational efficiency and decrease overhead. The solution combines Bullhorn for Salesforce Application Tracking System (ATS) with Bullhorn Middle Office, which supports staffing firms and recruitment agencies with innovative tools from talent sourcing to client billing and beyond.

In today’s fast-paced staffing landscape, firms that rely on enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems or patchwork cloud-based solutions to solve for middle office face significant operational challenges. The middle office, a key component of staffing operations, is often bogged down by manual processes and time-consuming customization needs. Bullhorn Middle Office is intentionally designed to address these challenges head-on by offering a streamlined, configurable solution for Salesforce or other ATS platforms that automates time interpretation, invoicing, and regulatory compliance. With over $24 billion invoiced through the platform and 64 million monthly hours tracked, Bullhorn Middle Office is a proven solution to manage the complex needs of the staffing industry, at scale, enabling staffing firms like Eliassen Group to optimize their operations and reduce costs.

" This is a head-turning moment for the recruitment industry,” said Matt Fischer, president and COO of Bullhorn. “ By offering our customers an end-to-end solution that combines Bullhorn’s 25 years of staffing expertise and purpose-built technology with the power of the Salesforce platform, we can deliver operational efficiency now, on a tech stack built for the future.”

The power of partnership

Eliassen now leverages Bullhorn to seamlessly integrate its sales, recruiting, time, and invoicing operations while handling over 20,000 pay/bill transactions per week, with over one million expected in the next year. The recent implementation of Bullhorn Middle Office, which included migrating over 4,000 placements with virtually no disruptions and automating payroll for thousands of workers, demonstrates Bullhorn’s ability to meet the evolving needs of enterprise staffing firms while supporting strategic growth and innovation.

“ Eliassen Group understands that innovation is essential for maximizing operational efficiency and fostering growth for our clients and internal teams," said Rob Waddell, EVP and CIO at Eliassen Group. " Our strategic partnership with Bullhorn has enabled us to pioneer an end-to-end solution that combines the benefits of Bullhorn’s staffing solutions with the Salesforce platform. After 18 months of dedicated work, we are already seeing measurable returns, and more importantly, we have built a robust platform that will enable growth in the years to come, including support for ongoing innovation in AI."

In addition to platform integrations for its Middle Office solution, Bullhorn has also invested heavily in its Salesforce portfolio, which includes ATS, onboarding, shift scheduling, automation, and candidate engagement. This has enabled the staffing tech leader to support over 85,000 users on the Salesforce platform globally every day. As a result, Bullhorn has emerged as the #1 Salesforce ISV for recruitment and a top 10 global ISV on the AppExchange.

About Bullhorn

For the past 25 years, Bullhorn has dedicated itself to building industry-leading, cloud-based software for the staffing and recruitment industry. Through partnerships with 10,000 customers globally, Bullhorn has built a vast knowledge base of recruitment best practices and deep domain expertise to help firms scale their businesses. Founder-led and headquartered in Boston, Bullhorn employs 1,600+ people across 14 countries focused on delivering an incredible customer experience – its core mission. To learn more, visit www.bullhorn.com or follow Bullhorn on LinkedIn or X.

About Eliassen Group

Eliassen Group is a leading strategic consulting company that provides business, clinical, and IT services for our clients as they seek to transform and execute strategies that will drive exceptional outcomes. Leveraging over 30 years of success, we focus on three main areas: technology solutions, clinical solutions, and financial, risk & compliance, and advisory solutions. Eliassen Group prides itself on its purpose to positively impact the lives of our employees, clients, consultants, and the communities in which we operate. To learn more, visit www.eliassen.com.