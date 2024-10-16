Move More, Earn More: World of Hyatt and Peloton Reward Members for Prioritizing Wellbeing

World of Hyatt and Peloton Members who link their World of Hyatt account to their Peloton member account can earn 100 Bonus Points per completed workout on up to 10 qualifying workouts of at least 20 minutes per month on Peloton equipment at participating Hyatt hotels. (Photo: Business Wire)

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--World of Hyatt in collaboration with Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) announces that beginning today, World of Hyatt members can earn points for Peloton workouts completed on a Peloton Bike or Peloton Row at 700+ participating Hyatt hotels around the world. Grounded in listening and care, the collaboration provides World of Hyatt members more opportunities to earn points to apply towards future bookings, upgrades and experiences as they practice their wellbeing while traveling.

Be More Rewarded

World of Hyatt and Peloton Members who link their World of Hyatt account to their Peloton member account can earn 100 Bonus Points per completed workout on up to 10 qualifying workouts of at least 20 minutes per month on Peloton equipment at participating Hyatt hotels. Through this collaboration, members can earn up to 12,000 Bonus Points per year through this collaboration. World of Hyatt members who don’t already have a Peloton account can create one for free at participating Hyatt hotels in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, Austria and Australia.

“We have taken feedback from our guests and members that they want to keep their routines while traveling,” says TJ Abrams, Vice President of Global Wellbeing, Hyatt. “This new collaboration ensures guests can be at their best while on the road by making their wellbeing routines easier and more rewarding. “As the first hospitality loyalty program to give members the opportunity to earn points for Peloton workouts on property globally, we take pride in elevating care for all so they can live healthy, happy and fulfilled lives.”

Beyond completing equipment-based workouts for points, World of Hyatt members and guests can also enjoy in-room Peloton content, including options like stretching routines and body weight workouts at nearly 400 hotels.

Game Changing Benefits with World of Hyatt

In teaming up with Peloton, World of Hyatt members and Hyatt colleagues can take advantage of special, limited-time offers, including:

World of Hyatt Cardmember Perks : World of Hyatt Credit Cardmembers can earn 2X Bonus Points per $1 USD spent on Peloton® equipment and subscriptions when purchased directly from Peloton®.

: World of Hyatt Credit Cardmembers can earn 2X Bonus Points per $1 USD spent on Peloton® equipment and subscriptions when purchased directly from Peloton®. Peloton Equipment Deals : For a limited time, World of Hyatt members can get $100 off Peloton® Bikes, Row and Tread, and $25 off Peloton® Guide. New Peloton members can also try an extended free 60-day trial* to the Peloton® App One Membership.

: For a limited time, World of Hyatt members can get $100 off Peloton® Bikes, Row and Tread, and $25 off Peloton® Guide. New Peloton members can also try an extended free 60-day trial* to the Peloton® App One Membership. Peloton’s All for One Festival: As this year’s official hospitality sponsor of All for One Festival, Peloton’s annual fitness festival, World of Hyatt members were able to book exclusive VIP access to curated member events at Peloton’s New York and London studios via World of Hyatt’s FIND experiences platform.

"With Hyatt, we are making it easier and more rewarding than ever for Peloton Members and Hyatt guests to do more of what they love while they travel," said Greg Hybl, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Peloton for Business. "By integrating Peloton equipment and our world-class content into Hyatt hotels in markets where we operate, together we're redefining what it means to stay active and motivated on the road, delivering innovative ways to support the wellbeing of guests no matter how they choose to work out.”

To further expand access to Peloton's award-winning classes for mind and body, participating Hyatt hotels will have access to a unique set of non-equipment-based Peloton classes that will be available to corporate meeting and conference attendees, enabling them to re-energize while they work.

In the future, the collaboration may bring the Peloton experience to Hyatt hotels in other markets and World of Hyatt members can look forward to more exclusive access to upcoming experiences. For more information on how to link World of Hyatt and Peloton accounts and to stay informed on new member-only experiences, visit Hyatt.com/Peloton.

To learn more about how Hyatt is encouraging guests to ‘Be More Here’ through best-in-class wellbeing offerings, visit www.hyatt.com.

*New Memberships only. Terms apply Credit card required. After your trial, App One Membership is $12.99/mo and App+ Membership is $24/mo. Cancel any time before trial ends to avoid charges. Visit http://onepeloton.com/membership-terms to learn more.

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of June 30, 2024, the Company’s portfolio included more than 1,350 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 78 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Dream® Hotels, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt®; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, and JdV by Hyatt®; and the Inclusive Collection, including Impression by Secrets, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Mr & Mrs Smith™, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

About World of Hyatt

World of Hyatt is Hyatt’s award-winning guest loyalty program uniting participating locations in Hyatt’s Timeless Collection, including in the Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, and UrCove brands; Boundless Collection, including in the Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Dream® Hotels, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt® brands; Independent Collection, including in The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, and JdV by Hyatt® brands; and Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection, including in the Impression by Secrets, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas brands. Members who book directly through Hyatt channels can enjoy personalized care and access to distinct benefits including Guest of Honor, confirmed suite upgrades at time of booking, diverse wellbeing offerings, digital key, and exclusive member rates. With more than 48 million members, World of Hyatt offers a variety of ways to earn and redeem points for hotel stays, dining and spa services, wellbeing focused experiences through the FIND platform; as well as the benefits of Hyatt’s strategic loyalty collaboration with American Airlines AAdvantage®. Travelers can enroll for free at hyatt.com, download the World of Hyatt app for android and IOS devices and connect with World of Hyatt on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

About Peloton

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), provides Members with expert instruction, and world class content to create impactful and entertaining workout experiences for anyone, anywhere and at any stage in their fitness journey. At home, outdoors, traveling, or at the gym, Peloton brings together innovative hardware, distinctive software, and exclusive content. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has millions of Members across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, and Austria. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.