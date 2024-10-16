EQT-backed Indium Acquires Majority Stake in Experion, a Global Product Engineering Company

CUPERTINO, Calif. & CHENNAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Indium, an AI-driven digital engineering company that’s backed by one of the world’s most prominent private equity firms, EQT, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in Experion, a global product engineering services company with clients across North America, UK, Europe, Australia and Japan.

By combining Experion's end-to-end product engineering expertise—from ideation to market launch—with Indium’s advanced data and AI capabilities, Indium is uniquely positioned to help clients across industries such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, automotive and transportation, to build transformative and scalable digital products, platforms and solutions with compelling user experiences, while expanding its geographic footprint and headcount to approximately 5,000 employees.

Founded in 2006, Experion has strong capabilities across product strategy, engineering, cognitive computing, platform engineering and experience design, enabling clients to design, develop, deploy and maintain products and platforms with IP. Experion’s global clientele includes large enterprise leaders in industries such as automotive, insurance, mining and transportation. Additionally, Experion has built mission critical and futuristic products and platforms for new-age ISVs and start-ups. Experion’s impressive revenue growth of 30 percent CAGR over the past four years underscores its position as a leader in global digital product engineering.

“The synergies and complementary capabilities of Indium and Experion will meaningfully amplify our ability to deliver superior digital and product engineering solutions to customers. We are confident of unlocking multiple new opportunities with both existing and new clients, and have set a revenue target of USD 150 million for the next financial year,” said Ram Sukumar, CEO and Co-founder, Indium. “We are incredibly excited to welcome the Experion team to our family, and we look forward to further strengthening our culture of engineering excellence, coupled with exceptional customer experience.”

“We are thrilled to be part of the EQT-Indium family, and Experion stands to benefit immensely from Indium’s market presence, diverse range of offerings and extensive experience working with global enterprises,” said Binu Jacob, CEO and Co-founder, Experion. “Our journey at Experion has been one of empowering clients with transformative digital solutions, and our product engineering expertise has been at the heart of that success. Partnering with Indium will not only enhance our AI-driven engineering capabilities but also unlock synergies and scale our solutions to a broader global audience, building on our shared values of integrity, innovation and customer centricity.”

About Indium

Indium is a fast-growing, AI-driven digital engineering services company, developing cutting-edge solutions across applications and data. With deep expertise in next-generation offerings that combine Generative AI, Data, and Application Engineering, enabled by a strong partner ecosystem including AWS, Azure, GCP, Databricks, Mendix, Striim, Elastic and WSO2, Indium provides a comprehensive range of services including Low-Code Development, Data Engineering, AI/ML, and Quality Engineering.

With about 3,500 associates globally, Indium has established strong relationships with Fortune 500 companies across various industries, including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology and gaming companies in North America, India, and the Asia Pacific region.

For more information on Indium : www.indium.tech

About Experion Technologies

Experion Technologies, founded in 2006, is a global Product Engineering services company offering enterprises future-ready and transformative digital solutions. The organization's product engineering maestros work out of three development centers in India and eight offices across North America, Europe, Australia and Japan.

Experion has been recognized by Everest Group, Frost and Sullivan, Inc. 5000 and Clutch for demonstrating expertise in Digital Software Product Engineering services. Experion brings expertise in the latest technology while crafting exceptional product experiences, harnessing Data and AI and Experience Design capabilities.

As a partner to global customers across 37 countries, including multiple Fortune 500 companies, Experion's team of 1,500 product engineering maestros are focused on creating value, innovation, and shared success through digitally driven programs.

For more information on Experion : www.experionglobal.com