Campbell’s and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment Announce Partnership Across Four Storied Franchises

CAMDEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) and Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB) (Campbell’s) today announced a unique marketing partnership spanning four storied sports franchises across several of the world’s biggest leagues.

Campbell’s will serve as an official partner to the Philadelphia 76ers (NBA), the Washington Commanders (NFL), New Jersey Devils (NHL), Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., and Joe Gibbs Racing (NASCAR). The multi-year partnership will enable fans to connect and engage with Campbell’s leading portfolio of brands through unique activations and authentic offerings in prominent sports and entertainment markets.

“ We are proud to partner with an iconic company like Campbell’s and provide them opportunities to elevate and expand the reach of their world-class brands to millions of fans across some of the most influential markets in the U.S.,” said Tad Brown, CEO, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment. “ Through this new partnership, Campbell’s will have the ability to mobilize HBSE’s unparalleled portfolio and join our teams in making an impact through the incredible power of sports and entertainment.”

Specific activations across HBSE’s properties will be announced throughout the year, with Campbell’s showcasing a variety of its brands in some of the nation’s top media markets. Campbell’s 16 leadership brands include Campbell’s, Cape Cod, Chunky, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Rao’s Homemade, Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps, Snyder’s of Hanover, Swanson and V8.

“ This is a truly unique marketing partnership that will enable us to activate our portfolio of leadership brands across some of the most high-profile, storied franchises in sports,” said Campbell’s President and CEO, Mark Clouse.

This is the first announcement under a new Campbell’s initiative called “Kitchen 1869” created to leverage the scale of the company’s portfolio and identify growth opportunities focused on brand and product alliances, unique licensing opportunities and enterprise-level marketing partnerships.

“ Our goal is to leverage the full power of Campbell’s leading portfolio of brands to drive growth,” said Cody Porten, Senior Director, Campbell’s Kitchen 1869 Enterprise Growth Initiatives.

The partnership was formed in a collaborative effort between Campbell’s and HBSE’s Global Partnerships division, led by Ben Cobleigh, Senior Vice President.

“ With HBSE’s continued growth both nationally and internationally, we’re eager to partner with organizations like Campbell’s that share our values and aim to find innovative, fun ways to connect with sports fans, concert goers, and those who enjoy live events,” said Cobleigh. “ We’re thrilled to introduce this groundbreaking partnership to some of the biggest sports markets in the country this season and beyond.”

About HBSE

Founded by Josh Harris and David Blitzer in 2017, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) is an industry-leading sports and entertainment group, with a focus on building passionate, high performing teams that strengthen our communities. Anchored in sports, venues and ventures, HBSE’s diverse and global portfolio is centered around marquee assets, including the Philadelphia 76ers, the New Jersey Devils and the Prudential Center, the Washington Commanders, Joe Gibbs Racing, Crystal Palace of the English Premier League, as well as a growing presence across youth sports, the MLB, the MLS, and more. As proud stewards of some of the world’s most prestigious franchises, brands and properties, we are committed to using our platform to positively impact the local communities where our teams play and perform. For additional information on HBSE, please visit HBSE.com.

About Campbell

For more than 150 years, Campbell (NASDAQ:CPB) has been connecting people through food they love. Generations of consumers have trusted us to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, the company generated fiscal 2024 net sales of $9.6 billion. Our portfolio includes iconic brands such as Campbell’s, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Michael Angelo’s, noosa, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Rao’s, Snyder’s of Hanover, Swanson and V8. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 as well as the FTSE4Good and Bloomberg Gender-Equality Indices. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com.