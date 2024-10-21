Trailstone and Eurowind Energy start collaboration in Portugal

PORTO, Portugal--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trailstone Group, a global energy and technology company delivering risk management and optimization solutions for renewable assets in Europe, the US and Japan, has signed two deals with renewable energy developer, Eurowind Energy.

Trailstone will provide physical balancing and aggregation services to Eurowind’s 22MWp “Triana” Solar PV asset as well as to the newly built 2MWp “Vale Verde” UPP. These deals establish a partnership between Trailstone and Eurowind and further extend Trailstone’s presence in Portugal.

Ante Pogacic, Global Head of Power & Renewables at Trailstone said: “Portugal is a strategic market with tremendous renewable growth where we can provide renewable asset owners with unique proprietary risk management and energy trading optimization solutions.”

Gonçalo Ferreira, Director of Origination Iberia at Trailstone said: “We are pleased to be working with Eurowind Energy and are delighted to be helping them to grow their presence in a key European market for renewables.”

Joaquim Pinto, Country Manager Portugal at Eurowind Energy said: “Starting with Trailstone as market agent for Triana PV Park and for the Vale Verde UPP is a new page for Eurowind in Portugal. The track record and the expertise of Trailstone in the route to market area give us the comfort of having our team focus on what we do best: developing, building, and operating renewable energy assets, not only in PV but also in other technologies.”

Trailstone entered the Portuguese renewables market in 2023. In addition to balancing and aggregation services, Trailstone also offers a suite of renewable energy products to help asset owners and managers reduce risk and optimize returns, including route to market services, short-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), imbalance risk management and the supply/offtake of Guarantees of Origin.

Eurowind Energy entered in the Portuguese market in 2016 and Triana PV Park is its first asset under operation in the country, since January 2023. The company is currently building another 54 MWp of PV plants spread out in the North and Center of the country, out of a pipeline of projects under development of around 650MW in PV parks, wind farms, battery storage, and power to X. Given its team expertise in solar energy, the Portuguese office also hosts the Solar Competence Center of Eurowind Energy, supporting the whole group in the development of PV projects.

For Editors:

About Trailstone

Trailstone is a global renewable energy trading and asset management firm that provides risk management and energy optimization to improve production and financial returns. The company offers a fully automated end-to-end renewable power management platform, backed by a successful track record in energy trading. Trailstone’s proprietary technology leverages data analytics and meteorology to offer robust modeling, forecasting and trading capabilities to its clients. Trailstone was founded in April 2013. To date, Trailstone has helped optimize more than 18,000 MWs of renewable energy assets and operates in 20 countries. Learn more at www.trailstonegroup.com.

On August 25, 2024, Trailstone was acquired by the global commodities trading business Engelhart. The acquisition is a pivotal part of Engelhart’s strategic plan to strengthen its trading and technological capabilities and generate value through active participation in the clean energy transition.

Learn more here: https://www.ectp.com/2024/08/engelhart-acquires-trailstone-group/

About Eurowind Energy

Eurowind is a Danish IPP established in 2006 with operations in 17 countries across Europe and in the U.S., and more than 2 GW of renewable energy assets under management. Being originally a wind developer, Eurowind Energy also has the expertise to develop, build, and operate solar parks, batteries, electrolyzers, and other PtX technologies. Currently, the group has a pipeline of projects under development of almost 60 GW. Learn more at https://eurowindenergy.com/