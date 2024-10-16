3Si and Rapid Response Form a Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Crime Response and Elevate Officer Safety

MALVERN, Pa. & SYRACUSE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--3Si and Rapid Response Monitoring are excited to announce their strategic partnership, which is set to transform crime response and law enforcement support. It will set a new standard for verified real-time crime intelligence and officer safety for felony-level incidents. With a shared mission to protect communities and empower law enforcement, this alliance promises to enhance how in-progress felony incidents are verified, reported and responded to by police nationwide.

Since 2004, 3Si has provided crime intelligence directly to dispatchers through a dedicated tracking portal. Over 10,000 agencies are partnered with 3Si to access this critical data, allowing officers to gain tactical high ground during in-progress robbery and burglary events.

Rapid Response, the nation's leading independent provider of professional monitoring services, and 3Si are committed to expanding their ability to deliver verified, in-progress felony crime data to law enforcement for swift, efficient, safe, and real-time response.

Law enforcement feedback has been instrumental in shaping this partnership. Two decades of experience using the 3Si portal have resulted in noteworthy results, including doubling clearance rates and removing 20,000 felons from the streets. Law Enforcement’s insights and real-world application of our technology will guide ongoing development, ensuring we meet their evolving needs.

With hundreds of trained Specialists monitoring events across multiple centers, our teams will utilize advanced technologies and the trusted 3Si portal to ensure dispatchers and officers receive the right data at the right time. This will enable informed decision-making in the field and enhance safety for everyone involved.

“We have listened to law enforcement and built a system that enhances officer safety by delivering only verified felony-level incidents in real-time. Together with Rapid Response, we are creating a faster, more efficient crime response model that protects officers and communities with unmatched precision,” shared Matt Kushner, CEO of 3Si.

“The collaboration of Rapid Response’s professional monitoring service and 3Si’s advanced technologies will ensure that law enforcement is armed with the critical information needed to respond to felony-level incidents, engage with situational awareness, and increase apprehension rates,” shared Russell MacDonnell, Chairman and CEO at Rapid Response.

In addition to 3Si continuing to deliver felony-level GPS intelligence directly to dispatch through our dedicated tracking portal, this partnership will expand our services to our customers by sending additional situational awareness, such as audio and video, to law enforcement, driving effective and safer responses.

The foundation for this partnership is already in place, with the official launch of our enhanced portal set for early 2025. Over the next 90 days, 3Si and Rapid Response will collaborate with law enforcement agencies and customers to launch this advanced crime response program.

About 3Si

At 3Si, we deliver comprehensive security solutions that leverage real-time data to protect assets and people across various industries. Our innovative approach integrates advanced video management systems (VMS), GPS tracking, and purpose-built video and camera hardware to ensure swift, effective responses for law enforcement and communities alike.

Trusted by leading brands and more than 10,200 law enforcement agencies, 3Si has a proven history of success. We have played a crucial role in the arrests of over 20,000 felons, the recovery of 150 million dollars in stolen goods and cash, and, most importantly, in enhancing the safety of businesses, their employees, first responders, and communities.

At 3Si, our purpose is clear: we are committed to making the world safer.

Discover more at https://3si.com/newera

About Rapid Response Monitoring

Founded in 1992, Rapid Response Monitoring is North America's largest independent provider of professional alarm monitoring services. In partnership with its alarm Dealers, Integrators, and Installers network, Rapid Response protects the lives and properties of millions of customers across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Employing the latest technology, Rapid Response exceeds all industry standards and delivers monitoring services 100% in-facility from fully redundant offices in Syracuse, NY, Corona, CA, and Henderson, NV.

Discover more at https://www.rrms.com/