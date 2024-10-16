MyDirectives® and the National POLST Collaborative Announce Strategic Agreement to Elevate Quality and Accessibility of Portable Medical Orders

DALLAS & BATON ROUGE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MyDirectives, the leading provider of digital advance care planning (ACP) tools, and the National POLST Collaborative, a key advocate for patient-centered portable medical orders, today announced a strategic agreement aimed at improving the quality and accessibility of portable medical orders across the United States.

The initiative leverages the expertise of both organizations to enable healthcare professionals to create and manage high-quality, state-compliant POLST forms using MyDirectives' digital advance care planning platform, MyDirectives for Clinicians™. By integrating National POLST’s guidance with MyDirectives' innovative solutions, healthcare providers nationwide will have access to the most accurate, comprehensive, and effective tools for documenting patient care preferences. The collaboration aims not only to enhance document quality, but also to ensure the accessibility of POLST forms when and where they are needed most.

“Low-quality advance care planning documents and portable medical order forms are a persistent challenge in healthcare, with limited tools available in real time to guide healthcare workers having these critical conversations with patients,” said Scott Brown, president and CEO of MyDirectives. “By working hand in hand with the National POLST Collaborative, we’ll be able to empower MyDirectives for Clinicians users to create the highest-quality portable medical orders in the country, and we are uniquely positioned to ensure the nationwide accessibility of those documents.”

“Our shared mission is to improve the quantity, quality, and accessibility of these critical documents across all care settings, including first responders and emergent care,” said Abby Dotson, executive director of the National POLST Collaborative. “Now healthcare providers using digital ACP solutions from MyDirectives will also have access to the gold standard in guidance to help them have meaningful conversations and create high-quality portable medical orders.”

This initiative marks a significant advancement in ensuring that patients' healthcare preferences are accessible to be honored and respected across the country.

About MyDirectives

MyDirectives® is the premier provider of digital advance care planning (ACP) solutions and highly secure, cloud-based storage for anytime, anywhere access across the healthcare continuum. Our free online tool allows individuals to create ACP documents in their own words or upload existing ACP documents and portable medical order forms (POLST) in a secure, online repository available nationwide. MyDirectives for Clinicians™ enables care team members to lead guided ACP discussions with their patients. With MyDirectives, payers and providers can track business insights, quality measure achievement, and CMS regulatory compliance reporting integration, while hospital and healthcare systems can easily access a patient’s ACP documents or portable medical order forms through their EHR. To learn more, follow MyDirectives on LinkedIn and X, or visit www.mydirectives.com.

About the National POLST Collaborative

The National POLST Collaborative is the expert and preeminent leader in advancing POLST and is committed to supporting and promoting high-quality standards for POLST. Through the National POLST Collaborative, state POLST programs work together to create policies, guidance, education, and materials supporting the consistent implementation of POLST. All POLST programs are invited to participate in national-level collaboration. For more information, visit https://polst.org/members/.