Curtiss-Wright Congratulates X-energy on Securing Partnership With Amazon to Support the Deployment of the Xe-100 Advanced Small Modular Reactor

DAVIDSON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) congratulates X-Energy Reactor Company, LLC (X-energy) on its collaboration with Amazon to generate and deliver more than 5 gigawatts of new power projects across the U.S. by 2039, representing the largest commercial deployment target of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) to date. The partnership will support future carbon-free projects that will use X-energy’s Xe-100 advanced SMRs as well as long-term power purchase agreements to power Amazon operations, including energy-intensive data centers.

Through its collaboration with Amazon, X-energy plans to build one of North America’s first grid-scale advanced nuclear reactors with Energy Northwest in Washington state, initially supporting one four-unit 320-megawatt (MW) high-temperature gas reactor plant with the option to increase that project to 12 units and 960 MW.

In September 2022, Curtiss-Wright and X-energy signed a preferred strategic supplier agreement to advance the design and deployment of X-energy’s advanced reactor, which is expected to provide the capability to both generate electricity or provide process heat for industrial applications. Under the terms of that agreement, Curtiss-Wright was selected to design and develop three of the most critical systems for the Nuclear Steam Supply System (NSSS) on the Xe-100 reactor, including the Helium Circulator System, Fuel Handling System and the Reactivity Control and Safe Shutdown System.

“On behalf of Curtiss-Wright and our entire commercial nuclear team, I would like to congratulate X-energy on solidifying this relationship to meet the growing power needs of Amazon’s data centers. We remain excited and aligned with the X-energy team as they continue to advance their next-generation reactor design and expand the breadth of customer applications,” said Lynn M. Bamford, Chair and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation.

“Curtiss-Wright continues to build on its heritage as one of the leading global suppliers of nuclear reactor technologies, and we remain committed to delivering innovative, safety-critical solutions to our customers and the nuclear industry. We remain in a unique position to support X-energy and other advanced SMR developers in their efforts to provide carbon-free energy supporting both electricity and process heat applications.”

X-energy's Xe-100 is a Generation IV, High-Temperature Gas-cooled Reactor optimized to deliver 320 MW of electric output. The reactor can provide clean, reliable, and safe baseload power to an electricity system or support various industrial applications. X-energy is developing its initial Xe-100 plant at Dow Inc.’s UCC Seadrift Operations manufacturing site on the Texas Gulf Coast. In addition, X-energy’s advanced reactor technology offers remarkable efficiency and resiliency to meet the requirements of energy-intensive data centers.

Curtiss-Wright maintains one of the most comprehensive and diverse portfolios of advanced nuclear power equipment, technology, and services globally to support both operating reactors and new build opportunities. For more information about Curtiss-Wright’s nuclear reactor technologies supporting advanced nuclear reactors, please visit the Company’s Nuclear division at www.cwnuclear.com and EMS division at www.cw-ems.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

