Broadvoice embeds CommunityWFM workforce management into their GoContact CCaaS and b-hive UCaaS solutions.

LOS ANGELES & RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Broadvoice, a leading global customer experience (CX) technology provider, and CommunityWFM, one of the premier workforce management software solutions in the industry, today announced the formation of a strategic partnership. At the center of this partnership is the embedding of both CommunityWFM software products, Enterprise and Essentials, directly into the entire Broadvoice suite of dynamic contact center and customer experience products.

Known as the leading stand-alone workforce management solution in the industry, CommunityWFM helps contact centers with extensive forecasting, scheduling, real-time adherence, and intraday management capabilities. With over a decade of meticulous development, their product offering also includes agent portal capabilities, a built-in communications framework, and the highly praised Community Everywhere mobile app.

Emerging out of the need for a single, secure option for your entire contact center CX, Broadvoice supplies results-driven CCaaS and UCaaS solutions to companies around the world. Led by Broadvoice’s innovative CCaaS platform, GoContact, the partnership combines a breakthrough cloud-native contact center technology with modern workforce management solutions powered by industry leading automation and AI capabilities.

The formation of this partnership lets Broadvoice use their affordable and agile contact center solutions to drive additional value for their customers. And, combining robust workforce management metrics with the breadth of omnichannel data gathered by Broadvoice creates a repository of contact center information unmatched in the industry that improves both customer and agent satisfaction.

“We take pride at Broadvoice in partnering with the best technologies in the contact center industry,” said João Camarate, Chief Technology Officer at Broadvoice. “CommunityWFM is an elite contact center WFM technology with an outstanding team and we are thrilled to have formed such a unique partnership with them.”

The two companies are united by more than just technology. Both parties have a tireless dedication to providing the best onboarding programs available from SaaS-based contact center companies. With CommunityWFM offering its proven Steps to Success and Broadvoice supplying customers with its award-winning Broadvoice Success Program, both companies are aligned regarding the importance of customer satisfaction and retention. Since launching GoContact in the US in 2021, Broadvoice has earned an industry-leading CSAT score of 95% and recorded a 17% reduction in customer support calls and an 11% decrease in technical calls.

“Partnering so closely with Broadvoice was an obvious choice for CommunityWFM,” said Daryl Gonos, CEO of CommunityWFM. “Their focus on innovation has led to them creating one of the best unified communications solutions in the industry and a culture that aligns perfectly with what we have created ourselves as a market leader.”

CommunityWFM is now the preferred provider of workforce management solutions for Broadvoice and the two companies have already started the process of collaborating on joint business to drive additional revenue. To learn more about the Broadvoice workforce management solution powered by CommunityWFM, please visit www.broadvoice.com/workforce-management.

About CommunityWFM

CommunityWFM provides a unique, modern, and automated approach to contact center workforce management technology. After spending over a decade combining forecasting, scheduling, intraday management, adherence monitoring, mobile capabilities, and more into a single application, the CommunityWFM solution remains unmatched in its sophistication and maturity. With two product versions, Enterprise and Essentials, CommunityWFM is delivered to customers and partners with a passion for service and world-class deployment and onboarding methodologies. Leading companies spanning many different geographies and industries rely on CommunityWFM every day as the backbone of their contact center operations.

To learn more about the product or to join our reseller network, visit us at www.communitywfm.com.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for mid-market businesses with cloud communications solutions that deliver enterprise-class features as an affordable managed service. Broadvoice’s unified communications as a service and omnichannel contact center as a service solutions are built on proprietary technology platforms, giving the company complete control to meet customers’ evolving needs. Broadvoice is also known for its industry-leading installation, support and the award-winning Broadvoice Success Program. With network assets and customers spanning four continents, Broadvoice drives collaboration and commerce across the globe. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com.