General Assembly and Upwork Partner to Connect Skilled Tech Talent to Growing Freelance Opportunities

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--General Assembly, a leading global tech talent and training solutions company, and Upwork, the world’s work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent across the globe, today announced a strategic partnership to bring together General Assembly alumni and businesses looking for skilled tech talent.

“People enroll at General Assembly because they want to chart their own career paths, and increasingly, that means working independently,” said Daniele Grassi, CEO of General Assembly. “Our new partnership with Upwork empowers our skilled alumni to pursue more projects that align with their expertise in data analytics, data science, software engineering, and UX design. Businesses are always looking for new sources of tech talent, and we’re excited to bring them yet another resource to address skills gaps and staff projects strategically.”

Demand for skilled technology talent has soared on Upwork, with AI and machine learning projects growing 70% year-over-year, according to its Most In-Demand Work Skills in 2024 report. Data analytics, full stack development, front-end development, and UX/UI design were some of the most in-demand skills on the platform.

“Businesses today need access to specialized tech talent to drive innovation and meet the demands of a rapidly evolving digital landscape,” said Dave Bottoms, General Manager, Marketplace at Upwork. “Through our collaboration with General Assembly, we’re opening doors for companies to seamlessly connect with proven experts in areas like AI model development, data science, and product design. This partnership makes it easier for businesses to find the talent they need to execute high-impact projects, while also empowering skilled professionals to do more of the work they love.”

According to Upwork, more than half of Gen Z, who will make up 30% of the workforce by 2030, do freelance work full-time, reflecting changing attitudes about work and a growing desire for flexibility and financial stability.

General Assembly alumni have already found success on Upwork. A UX designer in California, for example, earned more than $200,000 across 10 projects. A Rhode Island-based data analyst completed nearly 100 jobs on Upwork and now earns $130 an hour on the platform.

“Freelancing on Upwork has been instrumental in growing my business, allowing me to work daily with clients who value my skills,” said Elli R, a developer based in Toronto who graduated from General Assembly’s software engineering bootcamp. “I love the variety of development projects I get to take on, and earning the Top Rated badge has boosted my credibility, opening even more doors for exciting opportunities as I continue to grow.”

General Assembly alumni can apply to be featured as a General Assembly expert here. Businesses looking for skilled tech professionals can browse General Assembly alumni talent on Upwork here. In the coming weeks, General Assembly will share additional resources with its alumni network, including hosting a webinar on building a successful freelance career.

About General Assembly

General Assembly (GA) is the leading talent and upskilling community that helps individuals and businesses acquire the real skills required to succeed in an increasingly complex technological era. Founded in 2011 to make tech-centric jobs accessible to anyone and meet the demand of fast-growing tech companies, GA evolved into a center of excellence in training people from all backgrounds to upgrade their practical knowledge of tech skills now required in every company and in any role. With a global presence, hands-on instruction, and a passionate alumni community, GA gives learners 360-degree support as they take the next step in their career journey. As part of the Adecco Group and partner of premier talent solutions provider LHH, GA matches the right talent to business needs. All day, every day: GA puts real skills to work.

About Upwork

Upwork is the world’s work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent from across the globe. We serve everyone from one-person startups to large, Fortune 100 enterprises with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and talent to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $3.8 billion on Upwork in 2023 across more than 10,000 skills in categories including website & app development, creative & design, data science & analytics, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.