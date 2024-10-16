Miro Introduces New Integration With Adobe Express to Bring Powerful Design Capabilities into the Innovation Workspace

SAN FRANCISCO & AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Miro®, the workspace for innovation, today announces further expansion of its ecosystem with Adobe Express now available to users within the platform. Adobe Express is a powerful design tool used to create high-quality, professional creative content. The integration of Adobe Express, the create-anything app, into Miro will empower anyone in an organization – regardless of skill level – to make standout content and coordinate creative campaigns directly within their collaborative workflows.

This combination allows teams to break down silos between planning and execution phases to be more productive. Marketing teams can move easily from brainstorming to design implementation without losing context or momentum, especially when working with high volumes of output.

The introduction of Adobe Express into Miro allows users to instantly turn concepts into visuals, get real-time feedback, and iterate on content collaboratively, all within the same platform. No more switching between apps or losing ideas in the shuffle. This seamless workflow ensures teams maintain focus on overarching campaign goals while dramatically reducing time-to-market for high-volume content needs across multiple channels. A public beta of this integration will be available from November 30, 2024.

Key features include:

Advanced Image Editing: Access an extensive image library, powerful editing, and AI-powered tools to enhance images without specialized skills. Remove backgrounds, apply filters, and create stunning visuals effortlessly.

Access an extensive image library, powerful editing, and AI-powered tools to enhance images without specialized skills. Remove backgrounds, apply filters, and create stunning visuals effortlessly. Video Creation & Editing: Produce high-quality short videos and animations for demos, social media, and marketing campaigns. Utilize features and templates optimized for platforms like Youtube and Instagram Reels or keep it custom.

Produce high-quality short videos and animations for demos, social media, and marketing campaigns. Utilize features and templates optimized for platforms like Youtube and Instagram Reels or keep it custom. Professional Design Templates: Access thousands of professionally designed templates for flyers, presentations, and infographics. Customize layouts with your brand assets to maintain visual consistency across all materials.

Jeff Chow, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Miro said, “This integration is a pivotal advancement in our goal to streamline the campaign planning process for marketing teams, from brainstorming to final execution, all within Miro's Innovation Workspace. This integration brings the user-friendly features of Adobe Express together with Miro's infinite canvas, helping teams produce, collaborate, and finalize impressive visual content more swiftly and effectively than ever before. This collaboration underscores our dedication to making content creation accessible to every team member, enhancing both creativity and productivity throughout the campaign planning process.”

Aubrey Cattell, VP Creative Cloud Developer Platform, Adobe: “We are excited to partner with Miro to bring Adobe Express's powerful design tools directly into Miro's collaborative canvas. This is a significant step forward in empowering teams to seamlessly transition from ideation to execution without leaving their workspace. By combining the easy-to-use, professional-grade capabilities of Adobe Express with Miro's dynamic environment, we are enabling teams to create, collaborate, and execute stunning visual content with unprecedented speed and efficiency. This partnership underscores our commitment to democratizing content creation for all team members and fostering creativity and productivity across the entire project lifecycle.”

About Miro

Miro is the Innovation Workspace that enables distributed teams of any size to build the next big thing. The platform's infinite canvas enables teams to lead engaging workshops and meetings, design products, brainstorm ideas, and more. Miro, co-headquartered in San Francisco and Amsterdam, serves more than 80M users worldwide. Miro was founded in 2011 and currently has more than 1,800 employees in 12 hubs around the world. To learn more, please visit https://miro.com.

Miro and the Miro logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of RealtimeBoard, Inc., in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.