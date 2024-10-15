WeWork Launches Network of Coworking Partner Locations in Collaboration with Vast Coworking Group

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WeWork, the leading global flexible space provider, today announced the launch of its Coworking Partner Network, an affiliate program of third-party workspaces that delivers increased flexibility and choice to its members.

Driving the launch of the Network is a new partnership with Vast Coworking Group, the world's largest privately-owned franchisor of coworking spaces. Vast’s national portfolio of locations will now be available on the Network, which is powered by Yardi Kube. The company’s presence in fast-growing suburban markets complements WeWork’s footprint in major metropolitan areas, strengthening its ability to meet growing demand for flexible workspaces from hybrid and distributed teams.

“ Joining forces with the Vast Coworking Group expands our Coworking Partner Network and unlocks new value for our WeWork Workplace users,” said John Santora, Chief Executive Officer at WeWork. “ This network furthers our commitment to giving WeWork members even more flexibility in where they work, especially to dispersed and hybrid teams. With demand for flexible office solutions increasing, Vast’s convenient locations further enable us to meet our members where they need us most, with high-quality workspaces that enhance productivity and collaboration.”

In addition to WeWork’s global portfolio of over 500 locations, users of WeWork Workplace, the company’s comprehensive space management software, will also have access to over 75 Coworking Partner locations in more than 50 new markets across the United States and Canada. These third-party Vast locations are Venture X, Office Evolution and Intelligent Office.

Jason Anderson, President of Vast Coworking Group said: " We are thrilled to partner with WeWork to bring our network of locally owned and operated coworking spaces to an even broader audience. With most of our spaces located in high-demand suburban markets, this collaboration allows us to provide their members with the variety and convenience they need to thrive in today's dynamic work environment. Together with WeWork, we are furthering our shared mission to make coworking spaces more accessible to professionals everywhere."

Rob Teel, President of Global Solutions at Yardi said: “ This partnership is a prime example of how Yardi Kube can help businesses reach new heights. Our platform was designed to streamline flexible workspace management so that companies, like WeWork and Vast, can achieve new levels of innovation and excellence. We are excited to support both WeWork and Vast in expanding their networks and look forward to continuing as their trusted partner.”

WeWork’s diverse suite of workspace solutions – including private offices, coworking access and space management software – offer members flexibility to choose how and where they work. With 72% of companies planning to increase their workspace in the next two years, primarily through coworking and flexible offices, WeWork is continuously innovating its offerings to be the partner of choice for those seeking flexible solutions whenever and wherever they need them.*

WeWork plans to continue expanding its Coworking Partner Network and investing in its technology-driven products and services far into the future. This will enable the company to seamlessly scale its product offerings, expand into new and existing markets and enhance its member experience while supporting its newly strengthened business model.

About WeWork

WeWork was founded in 2010 with the vision to create environments where people and companies come together and do their best work. Since then, we’ve become the leading global flexible space provider committed to delivering technology-driven turnkey solutions, flexible spaces, and community experiences. For more information about WeWork, please visit us at wework.com.

About Vast Coworking Group

Vast Coworking Group™ is comprised of Office Evolution, Venture X, and Intelligent Office and specializes in franchising within the coworking industry, offering solutions, expertise, and shared service options within the flexible workspace franchise community. It is the world's largest privately-owned franchisor of coworking spaces and the third-largest network globally. An affiliated company of United Franchise Group™ (UFG), Vast Coworking Group was founded in 2023 by Ray Titus, founder and CEO of UFG, with the express intention of building a framework to connect a variety of coworking brands, services, and amenities within the coworking industry, providing the largest privately owned affiliated franchise network of flexible, professional, and shared office space options on the planet. For more information, visit www.vastcoworking.com.

About Yardi

Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2024, Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

*According to WeWork’s 2024 Office Impact Survey