Ameresco’s Ongoing Partnership with Northeastern University Now Includes a Campus-wide Steam System Replacement Project

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced a new project as part of its ongoing collaboration with Northeastern University. The project will modernize the university’s steam distribution system as part of a broader effort to decarbonize the campus, enhance energy efficiency, and leverage renewable energy sources.

As part of this modernization, Ameresco will replace Northeastern’s aging district energy system, implementing a high-pressure steam distribution system to replace the older, less efficient low-pressure system. This upgrade positions Northeastern University with options to significantly reduce its carbon footprint while improving the overall efficiency of its campus energy systems and providing continuity to the campus community.

“We’re excited to continue our strong partnership with Northeastern University,” said Peter Christakis, Executive Vice President at Ameresco. “By modernizing the steam distribution system, Northeastern University is positioned to significantly reduce its carbon footprint while improving the overall efficiency of its campus energy systems that will benefit generations to come.”

The project’s first phase at Opera Place has already been completed and is operational, while the second phase at Huntington Crossing is expected to be finished by August 2025. The project includes the installation of a high-pressure steam distribution system that will facilitate the university’s transition to a more energy-efficient and reliable infrastructure.

The partnership underscores Northeastern University’s dedication to advancing sustainability and resilience through innovative energy solutions, aligning with their broader goal of creating a sustainable future for their campus community and be a part of Boston’s larger clean energy transition.

In line with this commitment, Ameresco proudly sponsored the Annual Northeastern University Energy Systems Society’s 10th Annual Energy Conference on September 27, 2024. At the event, Ameresco’s PV Construction Director, Michael Williamson, delivered an insightful talk on “Developing Renewable Energy Projects.” The panel discussion focused on the significant energy transformation over the past decade, reflecting on past achievements and looking forward to future advancements in the field.

