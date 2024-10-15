Amplitude Acquires Command AI to Make Technology Easier to Use

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of its mission to help companies build better products and digital experiences, Amplitude (Nasdaq: AMPL) today announced it acquired Command AI, a startup that provides intuitive, AI-powered user assistance to make software easier to use.

With this acquisition, Amplitude plans to offer personalized user assistance on its digital analytics platform via in-product nudges and tours, onboarding guides, and surveys. This will enable teams to deliver better customer experiences that increase user satisfaction and ultimately drive business impact.

The integration of these technologies makes sense given that today Amplitude helps companies understand what users are doing and where they're getting stuck. With Command AI, Amplitude can improve its ability to help those companies actively improve their products and digital experiences in a way that acknowledges the uniqueness of every user. The insights delivered through Amplitude become even more actionable.

Command AI has built the next generation of digital adoption technology by focusing on the end user experience as well as infusing AI into the product itself. The advanced AI capabilities can proactively nudge or respond to users, which will strengthen the Amplitude platform. Customers will be able to better understand and act on user intent, access insights faster, and offer more tailored user experiences.

"Innovation is the biggest driver of growth for Amplitude," said Spenser Skates, co-founder and CEO of Amplitude. "We've been incredibly impressed by what the Command AI team has done, particularly in the AI space. We're excited to add their cutting-edge AI capabilities to our market-leading digital analytics platform."

"Everything Command AI does is more powerful when combined with analytics," said James Evans, co-founder and CEO of Command AI. "While software has become more powerful and ubiquitous, most is still ‘one-size-fits-all’ and hard to use—and a lot of what purports to help users actually ends up just annoying them. I’m so excited that together Amplitude and Command AI can build the next generation of user assistance all designed for an AI-driven and product-led world. Our customers will be able to drive user growth, satisfaction, retention, and expansion all from a single platform."

Amplitude expects to expand its platform with an experience that integrates Command AI's flagship capabilities early next year, including:

Guides and Product Tours: Introduce users to your app or website in a step-by-step, interactive, and digestible way.

Introduce users to your app or website in a step-by-step, interactive, and digestible way. Announcements: Use smart triggers to share product updates, event invites, and special offers with users who will actually care.

Use smart triggers to share product updates, event invites, and special offers with users who will actually care. Surveys: Engage users, get deeper feedback, and generate insights about their experience in real-time.

Engage users, get deeper feedback, and generate insights about their experience in real-time. Checklists: Help new users get up and running faster with a personalized action plan.

The Command AI team will join Amplitude and continue to serve its current customers as it integrates with the Amplitude platform. To learn more, check out the Amplitude blog.

About Amplitude

Amplitude is a leading digital analytics platform that helps companies unlock the power of their products. More than 3,200 customers, including Atlassian, NBCUniversal, Under Armour, Shopify, and Jersey Mike’s, rely on Amplitude to gain self-service visibility into the entire customer journey. Amplitude guides companies every step of the way as they capture data they can trust, uncover clear insights about customer behavior, and take faster action. When teams understand how people are using their products, they can deliver better product experiences that drive growth. Amplitude is the best-in-class analytics solution for product, data, and marketing teams, ranked #1 in multiple categories by G2's Summer 2024 Report. Learn how to optimize your digital products and business at amplitude.com.

About Command AI

At Command AI (formerly CommandBar) we call ourselves a "User Assistance Platform" (UAP). We exist because we believe most tools designed to help users use software actually end up annoying them. Command AI’s goal is to unleash your users, not bother them. We do this by giving product, marketing, growth, and customer teams tools to create experiences that detect and target user intent. Since being founded in 2020, we’ve grown to be G2 leaders in digital adoption and serve millions of end users by working with world-class product teams.

Forward-looking Statements

