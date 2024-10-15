ARMRA Announces Nationwide Retail Launch at Sprouts Farmers Market

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ARMRA, the physician-founded wellness brand pioneering whole-body vitality through the power of bovine colostrum, announces its launch at all Sprouts Farmers Market locations nationwide. Known for championing health innovations, Sprouts becomes the first national retailer to carry ARMRA Colostrum™, marking a pivotal expansion from a digital-first brand to a national physical retail presence. This partnership is a significant milestone in ARMRA’s mission to bring its science-backed, colostrum products to a wider audience.

ARMRA is redefining the landscape of consumer wellness with its groundbreaking bovine colostrum concentrate that unlocks the 1,000+ tangible health benefits offered by nature’s first food and original blueprint for health. Ethically sourced from grass fed cows, and made in the USA under rigorous quality and third party testing standards, ARMRA Colostrum™ delivers 400+ bioactive nutrients, preserved in their purest form through ARMRA’s proprietary Cold-Chain BioPotent™ Pasteurization Technology. Backed by over 5,000 research studies, colostrum is shown to strengthen immunity, fortify gut health, ignite metabolism, and fuel performance and recovery. This single ingredient superfood also enhances skin radiance, vitalizes hair growth, elevates mood, focus and energy, while also supporting sleep, providing a complete wellness solution.

“ARMRA is revolutionizing the health and wellness industry, setting a new standard for science-backed, transformative products,” said Dr. Sarah Rahal, CEO and Founder of ARMRA. “This partnership underscores our mutual dedication to providing top-tier health solutions that empower consumers to reclaim their bodies’ natural state of thrival. By offering ARMRA’s products at Sprouts nationwide, we’re breaking the mold of conventional wellness retail to meet consumers where they are, and deliver ARMRA’s impactful solution to everyone, at every stage, of their health journey."

Primarily focused on direct-to-consumer sales, ARMRA’s expansion into Sprouts—and other select, premium regional retailers through the end of the year—significantly boosts consumer access and visibility for ARMRA’s innovative bovine colostrum products.

ARMRA’s Unflavored Travel Sticks (30 count pack, $47.99) and Blood Orange Travel Sticks (30 count pack, $55.99) are now available at all Sprouts locations nationwide. The complete assortment of ARMRA products can be discovered at ARMRA.com.

About ARMRA

ARMRA is a physician-founded wellness brand revolutionizing whole-body health and vitality through the power of bovine colostrum, nature’s unrivaled nutrient powerhouse.

Founded by Sarah Rahal, MD, a double board-certified pediatric neurologist, ARMRA Colostrum™ spawned from a personal health battle, and launched with a mission to increase education and access to a transformational tool that holds the body’s blueprint for optimal health. ​​Dr. Rahal spearheaded the colostrum category with patent-pending Cold-Chain BioPotent™ Pasteurization Technology, which harnesses ARMRA Colostrum’s 400+ bioactive nutrients in their purest and most bioavailable form. Working in synergy, and honed by nature for over 300 million years, these science-backed compounds act as the body’s source code, architecting its cellular regeneration and repair, to ensure youthful, optimal functioning from the inside out for thousands of benefits you can actually see and feel.

Safe for all ages, ARMRA upholds the highest bars of transparency, scientific excellence, and safety, and is made in the USA under the most rigorous quality and 3rd party testing standards. Furthermore, ARMRA is committed to sustainability and the health and welfare of all living beings, abiding by calf-first sourcing that ensures only surplus colostrum is collected from grass fed cows on family-owned dairy farms throughout the US.

Learn more at www.ARMRA.com.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 32,000 team members and operates more than 415 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.