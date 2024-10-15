Conti Federal Awarded Task Order Contract to Repair Special Operations Forces Barracks in Baumholder, Germany

BAUMHOLDER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conti Federal Services, a leading federal construction and engineering firm specializing in military construction and critical infrastructure, has been awarded a $8.2M design-build task order contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Europe District for the repair and renovation of Special Operations Forces (SOF) Barracks Building 8234 in Baumholder, Germany.

The renovation project includes the modernization, repair, and alteration of the existing barracks to comply with new user occupant standards and new functional requirements to create a more livable barracks space for SOF. The work is located at Smith Barracks, U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Rheinland-Pfalz, which is one of the largest military training areas in Germany.

"We are always proud of the work we do, but it’s especially significant when we have the opportunity to support a mission in multiple capacities,” said Michael Prudente, Vice President of Business Development for Europe and the Middle East. “This project marks our second on base in support of our nation’s Special Operations Forces. We are already on-site constructing Secure Site Annexes, which will support this elite group in their operational duties whereas this new contract will support them in their housing arrangements.”

Earlier this year, Conti Federal was awarded a $65.8M contract to construct Secure Site Annexes at USAG Baumholder. The company was joined by members of the USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, Baumholder and the USACE Europe district for an official groundbreaking ceremony in September.

The task order contract for the renovation of Barracks Building 8234 was awarded through an Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Multiple Award Task Order Contract (MATOC) for construction, property repair and maintenance, environmental work, and force protection work services in Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

The project has an expected completion date of October 2026.

About Conti Federal Services

Conti Federal Services is a leading global construction and engineering company with roots dating back to 1906. The company has delivered some of the most demanding projects for the U.S. federal government, specializing in military and secure construction, critical infrastructure, environmental remediation, and disaster response and recovery. Conti Federal is dedicated to ensuring clients meet mission success while committing to its core values of safety, integrity, and compliance. To learn more, visit www.contifederal.com.