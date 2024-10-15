Empatha Announces Significant Capital Raise to Scale Behavioral Health Services in Workers' Compensation

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As healthcare costs continue to rise, the demand for behavioral health services in the workers’ compensation industry has never been higher. To address this critical need, Empatha, a leading provider of behavioral care management services, has secured a substantial capital raise from institutional investors. This new infusion of capital will allow Empatha to significantly expand its operations and meet the growing demands of injured workers, employers, and insurers.

Empatha’s growth strategy will include both organic expansion and targeted acquisitions of small and mid-sized businesses in the workers’ compensation space. In addition, the new capital will be invested in developing cutting-edge AI-powered software to streamline care coordination and improve outcomes for patients. The funding will also support the expansion of Empatha’s national provider network and enable the hiring of key clinical and sales personnel.

"We are thrilled to have the support of our investors as we continue to build a company that is transforming behavioral health care in workers' compensation," said Darrell Bruga, Co-founder and CEO of Empatha. "This capital will accelerate our ability to scale, ensuring that we provide the highest quality care for injured workers while delivering cost-effective solutions for employers and insurers. Our mission has always been to bridge the gap in behavioral health care, and this funding will enable us to reach even more individuals in need."

With a focus on improving both physical medicine and psychological claims that are delayed in recovery, Empatha is uniquely positioned to drive meaningful change in workers’ compensation by enhancing outcomes while reducing overall claims costs. By leveraging advanced technology and a dedicated team of professionals, Empatha continues to innovate and lead in both the physical medicine and behavioral health sectors.

For more information about Empatha's programs and services, please contact us at connect@empathacm.com.

About Empatha

Empatha provides comprehensive physical medicine and behavioral health care management solutions for the workers’ compensation industry, with a mission to improve outcomes for injured workers. Through its innovative approach and commitment to quality care, Empatha is transforming how physical and behavioral health is delivered across the industry.