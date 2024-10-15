Vroozi Partners with Deltek to Power Digital eCatalog Marketplace for Costpoint Customers

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vroozi, the intelligent procure-to-pay platform, today announces it has joined the Deltek Marketplace. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and solutions for government, construction, and engineering firms. Vroozi can now offer their unified, state-of-the-art B2B procurement marketplace for project-based government contractors to Deltek’s Costpoint ERP customers. The Vroozi-built integration will enhance the procurement experience for Deltek customers, enabling them to seamlessly search, shop, and order from suppliers within a consumer-friendly interface.

“This partnership represents an enormous opportunity for Vroozi as we continue to lead the B2B commerce marketplace movement,” said Shaz Khan, CEO at Vroozi. “By combining Deltek’s industry-leading project-based ERP with Vroozi’s advanced procurement capabilities, we’re providing a unified purchasing experience for Costpoint customers. The growth potential, particularly in government contracting, is enormous, and we are excited to help Deltek customers unlock new efficiencies with our modern, AI-powered marketplace.”

“As we see the industry move towards digitized best practices throughout all of their business processes, Vroozi’s robust SpendTech™ capabilities and Marketplace catalog options enable customers to streamline their requisition and parts selection processes,’’ said Roopa Kansagra, Sr. Director of Product Management for Deltek. The efficiencies gained can be especially valuable for GovCon Large Market and Enterprise sized customers where there are numerous requisitioners and whose vendor network involves hundreds of suppliers”

Vroozi is a sponsor at Deltek ProjectCon, taking place November 12-14, 2024 in Washington D.C., further demonstrating Vroozi’s commitment to being a key Marketplace partner for Deltek and its customers.

To view Vroozi’s official profile on the Deltek marketplace, visit this link: deltek.com/en/partners/vroozi

ABOUT DELTEK

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. deltek.com

ABOUT VROOZI

Vroozi — the intelligent procure-to-pay platform — is the leading business spend management, marketplace, and accounts payable invoice automation platform for mid-market and enterprise organizations. Vroozi’s SpendTech® platform digitizes the procurement and vendor invoice management processes by leveraging AI and ML capabilities to intelligently orchestrate business processes while bringing powerful, enterprise-grade functionality to companies of all sizes. The digital platform reduces transaction costs, maximizes efficiency, and improves business margins while providing powerful financial insights to company stakeholders. Vroozi is designed for companies who want to manage all of their spend, drive end-user adoption with their employees, connect digitally with their suppliers, and maintain spend and payments visibility from anywhere, at any time. For more information, visit vroozi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.