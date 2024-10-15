Xtensible Solutions Joins SAM

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SAM, the Managed Geospatial Services™ Company for utilities, transportation, and infrastructure-focused clients, today announced its acquisition of Xtensible Solutions, an innovative leader of semantic-based integration and information data management solutions to the utility industry worldwide. Semantic integration permits the sharing and interoperability of data and systems across different platforms, applications, and stakeholders so utilities can more easily apply advanced analytics, machine learning, and automation across their organizational data streams and operational footprint to improve decision-making. This acquisition extends SAM’s consulting capabilities, enriches its technology offerings, and brings a connected and integrated Managed Geospatial Service™ portfolio to the utility industry.

Xtensible Solutions has been at the forefront of standards-based consulting for the utility industry for over two decades. It is renowned for its Model-Driven Integration (MDi) and Model-Driven, Data-Driven Integration (MD3i) software architectural frameworks. SAM is poised to leverage these innovative solutions to deliver greater value to its clients.

“The acquisition of Xtensible will help us accelerate our expansion and enhance our expertise in data analytics and system integration while, strengthening our reputation as a trusted partner for clients seeking comprehensive Managed Geospatial Services™," said Sam Shakir, CEO of SAM.

“Xtensible has been instrumental in developing industry standards and providing innovative system integration and data management solutions. Our commitment to excellence and innovation in this space is solidified by joining SAM. We’re excited for future, groundbreaking work,” said Xtensible’s President, Greg Robinson.

Upon acquiring Xtensible Solutions, SAM becomes the exclusive commercial partner to the North American utility industry for Affirma, a subscription-based single solution for enterprise semantic modeling and metadata management.

KippsDeSanto & Co. functioned as an advisor to SAM, while England & Company provided investment banking services and White Bird PLLC served as legal counsel to Xtensible Solutions in the transaction. SAM reaffirms its dedication to strategic growth through the creation of a holistic Managed Geospatial Service™ for the complete life cycle of utilities, transportation, and infrastructure-focused clients.

Entrepreneurs interested in exploring SAM's M&A strategy are encouraged to explore our website's "Mergers & Acquisitions" section for further details.

About SAM

SAM, a leading provider of geospatial data for decision support, serves utilities, transportation, and infrastructure-focused clients. With fifty offices, SAM is the largest, most technically advanced professional Managed Geospatial Service™ in North America. It uses innovative technology to capture and analyze infrastructure and environmental conditions with unmatched speed and accuracy, delivering business insights that ensure the safety, sustainability, and reliability of critical infrastructure for its partners.