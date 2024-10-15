Presidio Expands Global Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Deliver Comprehensive Cloud Solutions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Presidio, a leading technology services and solutions provider, announced today that it has signed an expanded multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The SCA will leverage Presidio's full suite of consulting services with AWS technologies to drive business outcomes for Presidio's clients. The agreement will help Presidio clients migrate, modernize, and optimize their data and applications to better leverage new technologies such as generative artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). This includes using Presidio’s Rapid Innovation methodology to help customers use AWS’s leading generative AI services for applications such as intelligent document processing, AI-enabled self-service, AI-assisted software development, and data modernization.

According to Gartner®: “By 2028, cloud-native platforms will serve as the foundation for more than 95% of new digital initiatives — up from less than 50% in 2023, and modernization efforts will culminate in 70% of workloads running in a cloud environment, up from 25% in 2023.”* The expanded SCA agreement will help clients achieve their modernization goals by:

Modernizing applications and the data estate, both cloud-natively and with platform-based deployments, to help clients achieve greater scalability, flexibility, faster time to market, and cost optimization.

Creating industry-focused solutions for Healthcare, Telecom/Media/Entertainment, Financial Services, and Public Sector organizations to drive new revenue streams and improve their customer experiences, utilizing the latest platform services from AWS.

Providing workshops to jump-start customers’ application and data platform estate modernization and align business outcomes with a customized technology strategy to help achieve their unique goals and unlock the power of generative AI.

“Our team is focused on accelerating innovation and cloud adoption, and this expanded SCA will further deepen the Presidio team’s expertise in AWS throughout the cloud adoption lifecycle,” said Chris Cagnazzi, Chief Innovation Officer at Presidio. “It’s a testament to the strength of our relationship with AWS and our outcome-focused team in helping organizations across industries worldwide to fully realize the benefits of cloud.”

“Presidio is our one-stop-shop for AWS, from FinOps to cloud migration, Professional Services to our Marketplace procurement,” said Jordan Hager, Senior Vice President, Global Technology at Q2. “They're our trusted technology advisor, especially as we transitioned from private data center to the cloud. We are thrilled about the expanded SCA between Presidio and AWS with an increased focus on modernization, cloud-native industry solutions, generative AI, and cloud strategy services, and we look forward to an even more positive impact on Q2’s business.”

“Presidio has a combination of industry and technology expertise to help organizations implement cloud-first strategies and develop the right data strategy to drive ongoing innovation,” said Rich Geraffo, Vice President and Managing Director at AWS North America. “We're excited to expand our relationship with Presidio to help our joint customers achieve their technology goals and position them for long-term success.”

As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner within the AWS Partner Network (APN), Presidio is continually adding to its six AWS Competencies and nearly 450+ AWS Certifications across the DevOps, Solution Architect, Security, Big Data, and Systems Operations disciplines to build, deploy, and manage complex cloud architectures. Presidio’s global team of engineers, architects, and developers has achieved AWS’s highest level of certification, including the AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Professional, AWS Certified DevOps Engineer – Professional, AWS Certified Big Data – Specialty, and AWS Certified Security – Specialty. Presidio’s team maps deep AWS expertise with clients’ business requirements and AWS’s best practices to help them optimize the scalability, flexibility, and cost savings of the cloud.

*Gartner Press Release, Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference 2023 London: Day 1 Highlights, November 20, 2023. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Presidio

At Presidio, speed and quality meet technology and innovation. Presidio is a trusted ally for organizations across industries with a decades-long history of building traditional IT foundations and deep expertise in automation, security, networking, digital transformation, and cloud computing. Presidio fills gaps, removes hurdles, optimizes costs, and reduces risk. Presidio’s expert technical team develops custom applications, provides managed services, enables actionable data insights and builds forward-thinking solutions that drive strategic outcomes for clients globally. For more information, visit www.presidio.com.