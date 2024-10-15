The Container Store Group, Inc. and Beyond, Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership Leveraging Both the Iconic Bed Bath & Beyond Brand and The Container Store

COPPELL, Texas & MIDVALE, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) (“The Container Store” or “the Company”), the nation’s leading specialty retailer offering custom spaces, organizing solutions, and in-home services, and Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) (“Beyond”), owner of Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock, Zulily, and other online retail brands designed to unlock your home’s potential, today announced that the companies have entered into a strategic partnership with the objective to improve customer experience utilizing both the Iconic Bed Bath and Beyond Brand and The Container Store.

The companies intend for the partnership to position The Container Store to return to profitable comparable store growth over time by utilizing and benefitting from Beyond’s intellectual property, customer data, network of brands, and affiliate relationships.

The companies expect key aspects of the partnership to include:

Benefitting from The Container Store’s world class real estate locations and utilizing the Bed Bath & Beyond brand to launch appropriately sized spaces that showcase the iconic Bed Bath & Beyond assortment for kitchen, bath and bedroom, which will be co-branded. Through this collaboration, the companies expect to drive increased traffic for The Container Store’s core assortment and its high-margin, solution-driven Custom Spaces services business;

Beyond will offer a global loyalty program, multiple payment solutions and ancillary insurance and protection products through The Container Store brick-and-mortar locations and website to capitalize on the whitespace opportunity for Custom Spaces and increase conversion of design leads to drive growth through the well-established, vertically integrated model;

Beyond to integrate The Container Store’s differentiated and proprietary Custom Spaces offering, including its Elfa and Preston product lines, across Beyond’s portfolio of e-commerce banners as well as other ventures where Bed Bath & Beyond future licensed stores exist globally. This will service to drive improved revenue, inventory turns, and margins and improved customer experience for both companies;

The Container Store will join Beyond’s growing data platform and both companies will benefit from enhanced customer analytics that The Container Store will use to improve conversion, drive traffic, and reduce both customer acquisition and retention costs; and

Beyond to assist with expanded and renewed e-commerce platforms and strategies, driving improved customer experience, customer conversion, traffic monetization, and profitability.

As part of the terms of the collaboration, Beyond, Inc. has agreed to invest $40 million in The Container Store through a preferred equity transaction subject to certain terms and conditions, including an amendment or refinancing of The Container Store’s credit facilities in a manner commercially acceptable to Beyond.

“We are excited about the opportunities this partnership unfolds for us. We believe its benefits will further our strategic initiatives including deepening our relationship with customers, expanding our reach, and strengthening our capabilities while accelerating our return to positive same store sales growth and profitability. This agreement will enable us to harness Beyond’s data platform and analytics to better identify and target customers at critical points in their purchase journeys and enhance communications with new and existing customers. It will allow us to expand our reach across our combined network and position us to leverage Beyond’s e-commerce expertise to further our own omni-channel tools and capabilities,” said Satish Malhotra, CEO of The Container Store. “Beyond’s enthusiasm for this collaboration is reflected in the investment they plan to make in The Container Store that will strengthen our financial position, allow us to continue to execute on our growth strategy, and deliver a best-in-class experience for our customers. We look forward to sharing more on our upcoming earnings call.”

Marcus Lemonis, Executive Chairman of Beyond, Inc., commented, “We see tremendous whitespace for The Container Store’s best-in-class, solution-based offerings across the entire Beyond portfolio, particularly within its high-margin Custom Spaces offering through the proprietary Elfa and Preston lines. We will build a lead management and conversion model coupled with various consumer financial products to gain share and tap into a well-oiled, vertically integrated manufacturing platform that has plenty of untapped capacity. Through the licensing of the Bed Bath & Beyond brand, The Container Store will enhance their store format and current general merchandise offering by incorporating the most popular Bed Bath & Beyond products to drive improved financial performance while providing customers a more comprehensive product offering for their home and organizational needs.”

Lemonis added, “Partnerships like this further support the value of iconic brands leveraging each other’s assets and core competencies while improving customer conversion and retention, enhancing margins, and optimizing marketing expenses which are the principal drivers in delivering value creation and profitable growth.”

Transaction Terms

Pursuant to the securities purchase agreement and contingent upon the Company refinancing or amending its secured credit facilities, The Container Store will issue approximately 40,000 shares of a newly created series of the Company’s preferred stock (the “Series B Preferred Shares”) to Beyond for an aggregate purchase price of $40,000,000.

Following a refinancing or amendment of the Company’s credit facilities and the approval by shareholders pursuant to a shareholder vote in Q4 2024 or Q1 2025, and subject to certain other conditions, the Preferred stock would convert to Common Stock at a price of $17.25 which would result in ownership of approximately 40% of The Container Store common equity by Beyond.

Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to The Container Store and JP Morgan served as their financial advisor. King & Spalding LLP served as legal counsel to Beyond and Goldman Sachs served as their financial advisor.

In addition, The Container Store announced that it has entered into an amendment of its existing term loan credit agreement, dated as of April 6, 2012 with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as agent and the lenders party thereto.

Additional details of the transactions are included in a Form 8-K filed with the SEC.

About The Container Store Group, Inc.

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) is the nation’s leading specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home services – a concept they originated in 1978. Today, with locations nationwide, the retailer offers more than 10,000 products designed to transform lives through the power of organization.

Visit www.containerstore.com for more information about products, store locations, services offered and real-life inspiration.

Follow The Container Store on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest, and LinkedIn.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE: BYON), based in Midvale, Utah, is an ecommerce expert with a singular focus: connecting consumers with products and services that unlock their families’ and homes’ potential. The Company owns Overstock, Bed Bath & Beyond, Baby & Beyond, Zulily, and other related brands and associated intellectual property. Its suite of online shopping brands features millions of products for various life stages that millions of customers visit each month. Beyond regularly posts information about the Company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Beyond.com.

Beyond, Bed Bath & Beyond, Welcome Rewards, Zulily, Overstock and Backyard are trademarks of Beyond, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

