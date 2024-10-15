Velera Selects Arroweye Solutions for Dual Interface Debit and Credit Card Portfolio.

HENDERSON, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arroweye Solutions was selected by Velera, the nation's premier payments credit union service organization (CUSO) and an integrated financial technology solutions provider, as a provider of card production, personalization and fulfillment for Velera’s dual interface debit and credit card portfolio. Velera supports more than 4,000 financial institutions across North America.

“We are pleased to add Arroweye services to our portfolio. Supporting Velera’s card diversification strategy, Arroweye’s capabilities will help Velera enhance time to market and deliver a more seamless, frictionless card personalization experience to our financial institution clients,” said Cody Banks, senior vice president, Product Enablement & Growth at Velera. “We view Arroweye as a true financial services partner and look forward to integrating their suite of capabilities into our core offering.”

“Arroweye is honored to add Velera and their 4,000 financial institution partners as clients,” said Dan Oswald, Arroweye CEO. “Velera is the premier fintech solutions provider for credit unions in North America and we are pleased to be chosen as a strategic card issuing partner. Arroweye’s solutions and capabilities align perfectly with Velera’s card issuance needs today and into the future, and we look forward to providing Arroweye’s best-in-class services to their financial institutions.”

Arroweye is a top card production, personalization and fulfillment provider within the financial service industry. Through this multi-year partnership, Arroweye will provide Velera and their partner institutions with access to all of the benefits that Arroweye offers, including:

Speed to market : The ability to launch new card programs in just days, instead of months required by traditional card manufacturers.

: The ability to launch new card programs in just days, instead of months required by traditional card manufacturers. The fastest change orders: Completed in as little as 24 hours – faster than any other provider in the industry.

Completed in as little as 24 hours – faster than any other provider in the industry. Unmatched flexibility : Totally dynamic card personalization across card details, carriers and inserts, enabling financial institutions to change any element of any card on the fly.

: Totally dynamic card personalization across card details, carriers and inserts, enabling financial institutions to change any element of any card on the fly. Zero inventory : Cards are manufactured, personalized and fulfilled as needed, eliminating forecasting requirements and the headache and cost of managing pre-printed inventory.

: Cards are manufactured, personalized and fulfilled as needed, eliminating forecasting requirements and the headache and cost of managing pre-printed inventory. Quality card materials and finishes: Durable, beautiful cards in vertical or horizontal orientation and numerous other options such as color core, foil and more.

About Arroweye

Arroweye Solutions is the only provider of dynamic, just-in-time payment card production and fulfillment services. Using patented technology, Arroweye offers a fully customizable and scalable solution that eliminates the need for pre-printed card inventory, enabling financial institutions, fintechs, prepaid programs and others to respond quickly to market demands and customer needs. Visit Arroweye.com and connect with us on LinkedIn to see how we do it.

About Velera

Velera, formerly PSCU/Co-op Solutions, is the nation’s premier payments credit union service organization (CUSO) and an integrated financial technology solutions provider. With over four decades of industry experience and a commitment to service excellence and innovation, the company serves more than 4,000 financial institutions throughout North America, operating with velocity to help its clients keep pace with the rapid momentum of change and fuel growth in the new era of financial services. Velera leverages its expertise and resources on behalf of credit unions and their members, offering an end-to-end product portfolio that includes payment processing, fraud and risk management, data and analytics, digital banking, instant payments, strategic consulting, collections, ATM and POS networks, shared branching and 24/7/365 member support via its contact centers. For more information, visit velera.com.