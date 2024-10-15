Accenture Federal Services Launches ‘Federal AI Solution Factory’ with Google Public Sector

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture Federal Services has launched the ‘Federal AI Solution Factory’ with Google Public Sector's Rapid Innovation Team (RIT) to speed the prototyping and piloting of AI-powered solutions for federal agencies.

The Federal AI Solution Factory combines Accenture Federal Services’ experience in human-centered design, industry expertise, and ability to translate federal mission needs into real-world AI and analytics solutions at scale, with Google Cloud’s AI and generative AI technologies to deliver agile AI-powered transformation for federal agencies.

Signaling the next phase of their strategic alliance, the Federal AI Solution Factory is a collaborative hub housed within the joint Data & AI Center of Excellence, launched earlier this year. Purpose-fit for federal agencies, the Data & AI Center of Excellence supports sensitive and classified workloads, while meeting regulatory compliance needs through secure data management platforms and assets.

"This partnership underscores our commitment to turning a vision for AI into reality, developing and deploying the most innovative and impactful solutions for federal clients,” said Accenture Federal Services CEO, Ron Ash. "Working alongside Google Public Sector, we will help agencies unlock the full potential of AI to achieve their mission objectives more quickly, effectively, and responsibly.”

Specifically, the Federal AI Solution Factory will focus on solutions designed to:

Improve citizen services and enhance operational efficiency

Empower data-driven decision making across mission domains

Unlock insights from complex data to combat fraud

Accelerate legacy IT system and application modernization across the enterprise

“We look forward to the next phase of our partnership with Accenture Federal Services with the launch of the Federal AI Solution Factory,” said Google Public Sector CEO, Karen Dahut. “By combining cutting-edge AI technology – including advanced large language models and generative AI capabilities – with our deep understanding of mission needs, we're creating a powerful engine for innovation. This will equip agencies to better serve citizens, improve operational efficiency, and make data-driven decisions by harnessing the power of AI.”

About Accenture Federal Services

Accenture Federal Services is a leading US federal services company and subsidiary of Accenture LLP. We empower the federal government to solve challenges, achieve greater outcomes, and build a digital core that is agile, smart, and secure. Our 15,500 people are united in a shared purpose to advance our clients’ mission-critical priorities that make the nation stronger and safer, and life better for people. We draw out the best of Accenture’s global network in nearly every industry, bringing proven commercial innovation to solutions built with advanced R&D, emerging technologies, and human-centered design at speed and scale. Together, we help clients create lasting value for their workforce, customers, and partners and make a difference for the country and our communities. See how we make change that matters at accenturefederal.com.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with 774,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. Our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

About Google Public Sector

Google Public Sector partners with government agencies and educational institutions to create stronger communities through digital transformation, security, and cutting-edge technology.