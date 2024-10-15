Royal Queen Seeds and TYSON 2.0 Launch Limited-Edition Jawbreaker Collector’s Box

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Royal Queen Seeds (RQS), one of the world's largest cannabis seed banks and a global leader in cannabis genetics, and TYSON 2.0, the premium cannabis brand co-founded by boxing legend Mike Tyson, announced the launch of a new, limited-edition collector’s box featuring their latest collaborative strain, Jawbreaker, ahead of Tyson’s highly anticipated November fight.

With only 2,000 available worldwide, each collector’s box allows people worldwide to take part and own memorabilia of Mike’s first official fight since 2005. Each box is numbered and includes a certificate of authenticity, five Jawbreaker feminized seeds, TYSON 2.0 rolling papers and grinder, limited-edition reusable Jawbreaker filters and more.

“The Jawbreaker collector’s box offers fans a unique way to commemorate one of the most highly anticipated Mike Tyson fights, allowing them to relive the excitement long after the final bell rings,” said Shai Ramsahai, president of Royal Queen Seeds. “This limited-edition box creates an unforgettable experience for cannabis enthusiasts and collectors, as well as a chance to own a piece of the Tyson legacy.”

“This collector’s box captures the spirit of my upcoming fight—an intensity paired with a strain that demands dedication and passion to reach its full, hard-hitting potential,” said Mike Tyson, co-founder and chief brand officer of TYSON 2.0. “I want people to hold onto it as a way to remember this moment in time.”

“This is a historic collab for a historic return—Mike dominated boxing, creating a lasting legacy,” said Adam Wilks, CEO of Carma HoldCo, the parent company of TYSON 2.0. “With his shift towards cannabis—this memorabilia is now a part of that legacy that people will enjoy for years to come.”

The Jawbreaker strain is the latest in a series produced by RQS and TYSON 2.0, following the success of Gelato 44, Dynamite Diesel, and NYC Sour D (autoflower) among others. The limited-edition Jawbreaker collectors box is available ahead of Tyson’s Nov. 15 bout, and can be purchased online globally through Royal Queen Seeds.

Additionally, Royal Queen Seeds is giving away two free tickets to see Mike Tyson’s fight in person in Arlington, Texas, on November 15, 2024. For all the raffle details, visit RQSGlobal.

About Royal Queen Seeds

Established in 2007, Royal Queen Seeds (RQS) is a market leader at the forefront of the global cannabis genetics industry. Driven by an inherent passion for the plant, RQS meticulously tests each seed for germination, vigor, yield and both recreational and medical efficacy. The company is also a respected cannabis educator that offers comprehensive grow guides, resources and instruction for cultivators. It has developed an extensive range of modern genetics—including autoflowering and proprietary F1 hybrids—that cater to the varied needs of contemporary growers at every skill level, from hobbyists to professionals. Multiple Cannabis Cup victories and prestigious “Best Seed Bank” awards speak to the company’s outstanding breeding and innovation. RQS now operates online in the U.S., Thailand and 28 countries across Europe. Headquartered in Barcelona, brick-and-mortar locations can be found in Amsterdam, Barcelona, Bangkok and New York. Learn more at royalqueenseeds.com.

About TYSON 2.0

TYSON 2.0 is a brand founded by the legendary boxer Mike Tyson. The company entered the cannabis ring in 2022, with a commitment to providing the highest quality cannabis products in each market that it entered. While continuing to conquer the global cannabis market, TYSON 2.0 has also expanded into a variety of other consumer product categories, spanning across the US and 16 other countries. In every endeavor, the brand undertakes Mike Tyson’s legendary mindset of being the greatest of all time. Whether it’s cannabis or beyond, TYSON 2.0 is committed to offering premium products and unrivaled experiences.

About Carma HoldCo

Carma HoldCo Inc. is a leading global house of brands that harnesses the power of cultural icons to transform industries. The company focuses on creating unique experiences and product offerings that aim to connect with, inspire, and elevate consumers’ lives. Within Carma HoldCo’s talent roster is a lineup of globally recognized superstars, including Mike Tyson, Ric Flair, and Future, who bring their legendary charisma and influence to the forefront of every venture.