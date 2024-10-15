Tyler Technologies to Enhance Court Case Accessibility and Efficiency for the Commonwealth of Kentucky

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today it has signed an agreement with the Kentucky Court of Justice (KCOJ) for Tyler’s Enterprise Justice suite. Tyler’s suite of solutions will bring updated court case management functionality and long-term sustainability to the Commonwealth of Kentucky. This will be Tyler’s third statewide client to adopt a fully cloud-based suite of court case management solutions.

“This marks the beginning of a long-planned technological transformation for the Judicial Branch,” said Chief Justice of the Commonwealth Laurance B. VanMeter. “It is a pivotal milestone in our journey toward fully digitizing court records, ensuring the judiciary is well-equipped to meet the demands of the future.”

The KCOJ will be transitioning from a homegrown legacy case management system to Tyler’s modern Enterprise Justice solution. The court selected Tyler following a competitive RFP and after receiving strong references on the success of Tyler’s case management system from similar statewide court clients.

Tyler will provide Enterprise Justice and eFiling for all trial courts across the Commonwealth, in addition to Court Analytics and online payments. Tyler’s Enterprise Justice will be a SaaS deployment, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), and will manage all aspects of court administration. Tyler’s eFiling solution will enable an even more efficient process for the courts and greater flexibility for the filing community.

Once implemented, Court Analytics will help modernize KCOJ’s judicial process by connecting data from its information systems and displaying these insights in easy-to-understand dashboards. Empowered with this high-level information, KCOJ can strategically deploy resources to create new efficiencies and strengthen their justice system. The court will be able to implement standards across the state, creating a technological foundation for future growth and effective operations.

“We are excited to collaborate closely with the Kentucky Court of Justice to support their ongoing commitment to delivering just, prompt, and secure resolutions of court matters,” said Brian McGrath, President of Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division. “Our Enterprise Justice suite will enhance its case management processes and ensure continued excellence in accessibility and efficiency as technology evolves and the needs of the community grow.”

The Commonwealth of Kentucky will be Tyler’s 22nd statewide Enterprise Justice implementation and 17th statewide trial court.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is a leading provider of integrated software and technology services for the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 44,000 successful installations across 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including on Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

