Ameris Foundation Commits $50,000 for Hurricane Relief

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Ameris Foundation is committing $50,000 to the American Red Cross to support relief efforts from recent hurricanes that have impacted communities across the Southeast.

“ Both Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton have severely impacted many of the communities we serve, and we join with others in helping the American Red Cross to provide immediate relief and recovery assistance,” said Michael Pierson, Ameris Bank chief governance officer and executive director of the Ameris Foundation.

The American Red Cross will be authorized to use the funds to provide food, shelter and other community rebuilding efforts. “ Our hearts go out to everyone affected by these devastating storms, and we thank our many Ameris teammates and the community organizations who are working diligently to help those in need,” Pierson said.

About Ameris Bank

Ameris Bank, a subsidiary of Ameris Bancorp (NYSE: ABCB), is a state-chartered bank headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Ameris operates 164 financial centers across the Southeast and serves consumer and business customers nationwide through select lending channels. Ameris manages $26.5 billion in assets as of June 30, 2024, and provides a full range of traditional banking and lending products, treasury and cash management, insurance premium financing, and mortgage and refinancing services. Learn more about Ameris at amerisbank.com.