Picsart Partners with Monotype to Bring 2000 Curated Fonts to Over 150 Million Creators Worldwide

Picsart and Monotype are partnering to bring premium fonts to millions of creators around the world. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Picsart and Monotype are partnering to bring premium fonts to millions of creators around the world. (Graphic: Business Wire)

MIAMI & WOBURN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Picsart, the world's leading platform for creators, today announced an expanded partnership with Monotype®, one of the world’s leading font and technology specialists. This collaboration brings 2000 handpicked fonts to Picsart’s community of over 150 million monthly active users, enabling creators to enhance their content with a diverse range of high-quality typefaces.

Through this partnership, Picsart’s team has carefully selected fonts that cater to a variety of use cases, from professional branding needs to playful, personal projects. These curated fonts span multiple scripts, including Arabic, Chinese, and well-known typefaces including Neue Helvetica®, Bodoni, Caslon, and more, ensuring that creators from around the world have access to the typography they need to express themselves and grow their brands.

In a recent survey conducted by Picsart, over 80% of small and medium business (SMB) owners stated that branding is 'very important' to their business growth. This enhanced partnership aims to support these businesses by providing easy access to top-quality fonts that help elevate their branding and messaging.

“We’re thrilled to continue our collaboration with Monotype,” said Thibault Imbert, Chief Product Officer at Picsart. “Fonts play a crucial role in helping creators establish their visual identities, and with this range of fonts, we’re providing even more tools to empower our community to make anything, whether they’re starting a business or creating for fun.”

Monotype, known for its industry-leading font expertise, shares the enthusiasm for the enhanced partnership. “We’re excited to bring our world-class fonts to the Picsart platform,” said Phil Garnham, Executive Creative Director at Monotype. “Our goal has always been to help creators and brands communicate clearly and beautifully through type, and Picsart’s global creative community makes this the perfect platform to do just that.”

As part of the partnership’s relaunch, Picsart and Monotype will host a hands-on Masterclass at Web Summit in Lisbon, taking place November 11-14. The event will offer attendees practical insights into using typography to build a unique brand identity within Picsart. More information about the Masterclass will be coming soon at websummit.com.

This renewed partnership continues Picsart’s mission to provide creators worldwide with the best-in-class tools needed to bring their ideas to life. To access all the fonts available through the partnership, visit picsart.com/create.

About Picsart

Picsart is at the forefront of the digital content creation revolution, providing a comprehensive suite of features for creators at all levels. With over 3,000 editing tools, filters and effects, and 20+ AI-powered tools designed specifically for marketers, Picsart is dedicated to making professional-grade content creation accessible and efficient for everyone. Learn more at www.picsart.com or download the app for iOS or Android.

About Monotype:

Monotype Imaging Inc. brings brands to life through type and technology that consumers engage with every day. We offer a library of over 150,000 fonts from over 2,500 talented designers and foundries across the world. We work with the biggest global brands, and individual creatives, offering a wide selection of solutions that make it easier for them to do what they do best: design beautiful brand experiences. Further information is available at www.monotype.com.

Follow Monotype on X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Monotype and Helvetica are trademarks of Monotype Imaging Inc. registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and may be registered in certain other jurisdictions.