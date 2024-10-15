TMF Group Trusts Orange Business for Centralised Hybrid Cloud Deployment to Enhance Operational Efficiencies and Accelerate Innovation

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TMF Group, a leading provider of critical administrative services for global businesses, turned to long-term trusted partner Orange Business to deploy a centralised managed hybrid cloud solution to improve performance and provide greater flexibility and collaboration capabilities to address digital business needs.

TMF Group strives to be a trusted partner to its clients, providing and expanding its delivery of first-class services anywhere in the world. The multinational needed a flexible, secure and scalable solution to enhance efficiencies and meet its overall business objectives. At the same time, TMF Group wanted a “one cloud’ solution to create new digital delivery services and integrate them with its existing Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services solutions.

To meet these requirements Orange Business built a managed Azure Stack HCI hybrid cloud service in Brazil, Costa Rica, France and Singapore with its ecosystem partners Dell Technologies and Microsoft. In addition, Orange Cyberdefense provided advanced security capabilities. The software-based solution supports the most demanding workloads, including those at the edge, for TMF Group’s 11,000 employees across 125 offices in 87 jurisdictions.

A foundation for new digital delivery models

This is one of the largest Azure Stack HCI deployments to date. The hyperconverged infrastructure connects TMF Group’s on-premises system to Azure for cloud-based services, monitoring and management. The solution satisfies data center workloads and the emerging needs of branch offices and edge locations. Native integration with Azure services means they can manage resources, back up data and monitor performance from a centralised portal.

“The TMF Group’s digital strategy combines both simplified and transformative capabilities, and the Orange Business solution provides us with the technology platform what our business demands: a flexible, reliable, globally distributed, centrally managed, cost-effective solution. We are embracing new digital delivery models to provide our clients with the valuable insights they need to add value to their organisations,” said Sajith Chakkingal, Head of Global Technology Services, Global Delivery at TMF Group.

“We are proud to accelerate TMF Group in their mission to help their clients invest and operate safely around the world with secure and scalable digital infrastructure that inspires trust and confidence. Our unique solution blends on-premises, edge and cloud environments for unparalleled integration, performance, and cost-effectiveness, while navigating complex local and global regulations. With a customer-led approach to partnership, we deliver TMF Group with a robust foundation needed to drive their digital, data and AI ambitions,” added Usman Javaid, Chief Products and Marketing Officer at Orange Business.

About Orange Business

Orange Business, the enterprise division of the Orange Group, is a leading network and digital integrator, supporting customers to create positive impact and digital business. The combined strength of its next-generation connectivity, cloud, and cybersecurity expertise, platforms, and partners provides the foundation for enterprises around the world. With 30,000 employees across 65 countries, Orange Business enables its customers’ transformations by orchestrating end-to-end secured digital infrastructure and focusing on the employee, customer, and operational experience. More than 30,000 B-to-B customers put their trust in Orange Business globally.

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 39.7 billion euros in 2023 and 285 million customers worldwide at 30 June 2024. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan “Lead the Future”, built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. “Lead the Future” capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange’s leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on the Euronext Paris (ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (ORAN).

For more information: www.orange-business.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on X: @orangebusiness

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.