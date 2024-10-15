Panasonic Connect Certifies TOUGHBOOK Devices on Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Enhanced Flexibility and Security

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Panasonic Connect North America, Division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, today announced a collaboration with Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, to certify TOUGHBOOK devices on Red Hat Enterprise Linux. The certification brings flexibility to customers requiring secure Linux-based solutions, making it an ideal solution for federal agencies, contractors, and system integrators.

Federal civilian and defense sectors require mobile devices that safeguard sensitive data and comply with strict government security standards. With the introduction of TOUGHBOOK devices certified on Red Hat Enterprise Linux, customers now have more choice when it comes to a secure device environment. This allows agencies to customize their mobile solutions to meet specific security needs while benefiting from the rugged durability and reliability of these devices.

“Collaborating with Red Hat to certify our TOUGHBOOK devices with Red Hat Enterprise Linux underscores our commitment to delivering advanced, secure, and adaptable technology solutions for our world’s most important industries,” said Dominick Passanante, vice president, Mobility Business Division, Panasonic Connect of North America. “This collaboration demonstrates that our devices meet the highest standards for reliability and performance, offering our customers the agility and support they need for mission-critical applications.”

By taking on the certification process internally, Panasonic Connect minimizes the need for busy IT teams to invest additional time and resources in certification and testing on their own. In an industry where speed and efficiency are critical, this approach allows agencies to quickly establish, deploy, and maintain their edge computing solutions.

“Adding TOUGHBOOK to our lineup of certified hardware on Red Hat Enterprise Linux enables federal customers to more seamlessly align their technology with both operational needs and compliance demands,” said Christopher Smith, vice president and general manager, North America public sector, Red Hat. “By placing the unique demands of customers at the forefront, we’re helping critical workers in fueling innovation, enhancing efficiency, and supporting the success of highly important missions.”

The latest versions of the TOUGHBOOK 55 and 33 are now certified on Red Hat Enterprise Linux with more devices to come soon. For more information, please visit the Panasonic Connect website.

About Panasonic Connect North America

Established on April 1, 2022, as part of the Panasonic Group’s switch to an operating company system, Panasonic Connect North America is a B2B company offering device hardware, software, and professional services to provide value to customers across the public sector, enterprise, federal government, education, immersive entertainment, food services, and manufacturing industries. With the mission to “Change Work, Advance Society, Connect to Tomorrow,” Panasonic Connect North America works closely with its community of partners, innovators, and integrators to provide the right technologies to address customers’ ever-evolving needs in today’s connected enterprise.

Red Hat, Red Hat Enterprise Linux and the Red Hat logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.