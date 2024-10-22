Northern Trust and Hamilton Lane Announce Strategic Collaboration to Provide Advanced Private Market Analytics and Decision Support

CHICAGO & CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) announced today that it has entered into a strategic agreement with Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE), a leading global private markets investment management firm, to provide its proprietary software Cobalt LP ® and integrated services to Northern Trust Asset Servicing clients.

Under the agreement, Northern Trust will offer clients access to Hamilton Lane’s private market data, analytics, and tools through its suite of Northern Trust Total Portfolio Analytics solutions, an ecosystem that comprises integrated technology and capabilities across the entire investment lifecycle.

Hamilton Lane’s tech-enabled solutions available to asset servicing clients will include Cobalt LP ®, which provides advanced private market analytics and pre-commitment research capabilities in a digital, turn-key format. In addition, Northern Trust clients will be able to leverage Hamilton Lane’s underlying portfolio company data service which includes the tracking of core portfolio company metrics, company fundamentals and asset class specific metrics across clients’ private markets portfolios.

“As our global clients maintain significant exposure to private markets, their need for sophisticated analytics continues to increase,” said Melanie Pickett, Head of Asset Owners, Americas and Global Total Portfolio Solutions at Northern Trust. “We are proud to offer a full front-to-back office decision-making solution featuring Hamilton Lane’s front office analytics combined with our core Front Office Solutions investment book of record (IBOR) support.”

Hamilton Lane’s Cobalt LP ® platform includes a suite of tools and services expertly designed to meet the strategic objectives and complex investment goals of private market investors.

“At Hamilton Lane, our Cobalt LP ® platform and integrated services are designed to help asset allocators make informed decisions with greater confidence, precision and insight,” said Griffith Norville, Head of Technology Solutions at Hamilton Lane. “Through this exciting collaboration, we seek to deliver a new level of transparency and timeliness to Northern Trust client portfolios."

Northern Trust has had an unwavering and longstanding commitment to the asset owner space for many decades. The goal within the asset owner segment is to empower the missions of its clients, helping them to maximize investment returns so that they may then serve their constituents, their communities and the world.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs approximately 700 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has more than $940 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of nearly $130 billion in discretionary assets and more than $810 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of June 30, 2024. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit our website or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2024, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$16.6 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.5 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @NorthernTrust or Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.