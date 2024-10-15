Esri and Autodesk Deepen Integration with ArcGIS Data in Autodesk Forma

REDLANDS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Esri, the global leader in geographic information system (GIS) technology and location intelligence, together with Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK), a global leader in building information modeling (BIM) technology for the architecture, engineering, construction and operations (AECO) industry, are enhancing their strategic alliance. This latest integration introduces Esri’s authoritative geospatial reference data into Autodesk Forma to transform early design and planning stages for AECO professionals.

Historically, AECO professionals have used multiple tools during the planning phase, often leading to inefficiencies and data loss. The integration of ArcGIS data into Autodesk Forma addresses these challenges by providing cohesive, consistent spatial data and analytics from the outset. The combined strengths of GIS and BIM technologies during early design and planning empower teams with enhanced mapping capabilities and improved collaboration which can help to reduce project costs and timelines.

“Esri is thrilled to expand our partnership with Autodesk, empowering our mutual customers with a more seamless experience, bringing the power of GIS and BIM across the entire project lifecycle for the first time,” said Kathleen Kewley, Esri director for AEC global business development.

With ArcGIS data integrated into Autodesk Forma, architects and planners can begin designs with immediate access to comprehensive geographic context. This includes Esri’s ArcGIS basemaps and select ArcGIS Living Atlas of the World data layers—the foremost collection of globally sourced geographic information. This integration enables GIS teams and architects to collaborate seamlessly, access data quickly, and provide real-time feedback, leading to better decisions and improved project outcomes.

“By partnering with Esri, we have committed to providing our customers with the unmatched geographic perspective that ArcGIS brings to the AECO project workflow,” said Eric DesRoche, director of infrastructure business strategy at Autodesk. “With Esri’s contextual data at their fingertips, architects and planners can use Autodesk Forma to design with location and sustainability in mind, leading to more resilient projects that can better support local communities.”

Earlier this year, Esri’s ArcGIS basemaps were integrated with Autodesk Civil 3D and Autodesk AutoCAD providing architects, engineers, planners, and contractors with detailed geospatial data and mapping capabilities. The integration of ArcGIS data into Autodesk Forma is the latest effort in a strategic alliance toward unifying GIS and BIM, delivering real business value to AECO professionals.

To learn more about the next step in the alliance between Esri and Autodesk, visit go.esri.com/forma.

Autodesk

Autodesk, the Autodesk logo, Autodesk Forma, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D are registered trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world's most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.

Copyright © 2024 Esri. All rights reserved. Esri, the Esri globe logo, ArcGIS, The Science of Where, esri.com, and @esri.com are trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products or services mentioned herein may be trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of their respective mark owners.