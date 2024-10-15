Becker and University of Missouri Launch New Partnership to Support CPA Candidates

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Becker, a global leader in accounting exam prep and professional education, announced the launch of Becker Academy, a new educational offering designed to close knowledge gaps in key accounting concepts to set a strong foundation for individuals to confidently begin CPA Exam prep.

“We are thrilled to bring the first in a library of courses to market to help learners who are interested in pursuing their CPA license build a solid foundation to begin their CPA Exam prep,” said Ed Clark, President of Becker Professional Education. “We know that no two individuals learn the same – so our Becker Academy courses will remove any assumptions about what someone already knows and help each learner solidify their understanding of key concepts they need to understand to excel in their exam prep journey.”

Developed jointly with the University of Missouri, Becker Academy’s first course is entitled Financial Accounting Foundations. It focuses on the basics of the accounting cycle and includes a diagnostic pre-test, lecture videos, practice multiple-choice questions, a practice test, a post-assessment, and a hands-on capstone exercise.

“Becker Academy will fill key gaps in foundational accounting knowledge essential for advanced learning, success, and confidence among potential CPA candidates,” said Vairam Arunachalam, Joseph A. Silvoso Distinguished Professor & Associate Dean for Partnerships & Engagement, Trulaske College of Business, University of Missouri. “It will ensure that candidates are well-prepared to maximize their learning from Becker CPA Review – and to pass the CPA Exam with flying colors! We are tremendously excited by the potential for Becker Academy to strengthen the CPA talent pipeline.”

Combined research conducted by Becker and the School of Accountancy in the Robert J. Trulaske, Sr. College of Business at the University of Missouri indicated that there are existing foundational knowledge gaps for many individuals who are beginning or have already begun CPA Exam prep. The first Becker Academy course aims to help close those gaps for individuals from all backgrounds.

"The launch of Becker Academy heralds a new era of partnership between the School of Accountancy at the Trulaske College of Business and Becker. We are confident that this collaboration will enhance the performance of CPA Exam candidates worldwide," stated Balaji Rajagopalan, PhD, Dean of Trulaske College of Business, University of Missouri.

The free 14-day trial of Becker’s CPA Exam Review includes a diagnostic assessment that will provide each candidate with a readiness score and suggestion as to whether they are ready for CPA Exam prep or could benefit from taking the Financial Accounting Foundations course first. This diagnostic is also included at no additional charge to anyone who already has access to or purchases a Becker CPA Exam Review course in the future. The Financial Accounting Foundations Becker Academy course is available as a standalone product that individuals can purchase before or after beginning CPA Exam prep, as part of Becker’s Concierge exam review package, or as part of a new Pro+ exam review package. For more information and to sign up for Becker Academy, visit https://www.becker.com/cpa-review/becker-academy.

About Becker

As part of Colibri Group’s family of brands, Becker provides CPA Exam review, CMA Exam review, EA Exam review, and continuing professional education with expert instructors, superior content, and flexible learning formats like on-demand resources and webcasts. Globally, accountants and tax professionals rely on Becker for industry-leading tools and support they need to excel. Becker is rooted in a tireless commitment to student success; achieved by crafting personalized learning experiences and innovative technologies. Discover why more than 1 million CPA candidates have chosen Becker for nearly seventy years. Learn more about Becker Professional Education at www.becker.com.