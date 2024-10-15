UiPath Joins Forces with SAP on an Integrated Offering to Accelerate Enterprise Automation for SAP Customers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation and AI software company, today announced the UiPath Platform will be integrated with the SAP Build Process Automation solution and sold as one of the SAP Solution Extensions. The offering is integrated with SAP Build Process Automation and will help to enable true enterprise-wide transformation by allowing customers to embrace a holistic view of automation across heterogeneous environments that span both SAP and non-SAP systems.

The UiPath addition to SAP Solution Extensions can help customers easily automate business processes and operate at enterprise scale. The integrated offering can unlock the full potential of enterprise automation for customers looking to save costs and quickly deploy enterprise-wide automations. With the solution extension, SAP customers can accelerate business transformation, migrate critical business systems to the cloud, and streamline business processes that traverse enterprise systems and applications.

Customers can also experience significant benefits from a comprehensive approach to automating end-to-end processes through:

SAP’s portfolio of enterprise automation solutions : with iPaaS, process mining and RPA, to continually optimize the business processes to outperform with agility and transparency in real time.

: with iPaaS, process mining and RPA, to continually optimize the business processes to outperform with agility and transparency in real time. Simplifying and accelerating the migration to SAP S/4HANA Cloud : customers can expedite their journey to SAP S/4HANA Cloud by leveraging automation and proven migration content to prepare, clean, and synchronize the data between source and target systems, speed up the migration process, reduce the potential risks for go-live, and leverage automation as a key pillar in a clean core strategy.

: customers can expedite their journey to SAP S/4HANA Cloud by leveraging automation and proven migration content to prepare, clean, and synchronize the data between source and target systems, speed up the migration process, reduce the potential risks for go-live, and leverage automation as a key pillar in a clean core strategy. Enhancing rapid, sustained innovation: customers can unlock the full promise of enterprise automation by building industry-compliant best practices and end-to-end processes (such as Lead to Cash, Source to Pay, Recruit to Retire, Design to Operate) across SAP and other applications. This helps to create the digital thread that connects all enterprise applications, productivity tools, and legacy systems.

“Customers are keen on a holistic approach to automating end-to-end processes that accelerates their business. We’re excited to welcome the market-leading capabilities of UiPath into the SAP Build Process Automation solution. As an SAP solution extension, we can provide customers with the critical ability to scale and deploy enterprise automation across their entire organization,” said Michael Ameling, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, SAP Business Technology Platform, SAP SE.

“Our combined offering is unique in the market. UiPath Platform within the SAP Build Process Automation solution delivers a seamless experience for SAP users to create, execute, and monitor automations from a single platform. This allows them to achieve transformative business outcomes, accelerate their automation journey, and gain added trust and compliance within their automation programs,” said Graham Sheldon, Chief Product Officer at UiPath.

The integrated solution will be available in October 2024 and aims to provide:

True end-to-end automation across diverse IT landscapes

Improved efficiency and productivity across SAP and non-SAP workloads

Reduced long-term total cost of ownership within a supportable, governable approach that moves custom code to the ‘automation layer’

Faster implementations by leveraging prebuilt solution accelerators

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is on a mission to uplevel knowledge work so more people can work more creatively, collaboratively, and strategically. The AI-powered UiPath Business Automation Platform combines the leading robotic process automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities to understand, automate, and operate end-to-end processes, offering unprecedented time-to-value. For more information, visit www.uipath.com.

