Tenovi and Nonin Medical Partner to Advance Health Equity via Remote Patient Monitoring for Chronic Care Patients

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tenovi, the innovator in cellular-connected remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions, announced today a strategic commercial partnership with Nonin Medical, Inc., inventors of the world’s first fingertip pulse oximeter to advance health equity.

Low-cost oximeters frequently provide inaccurate readings for patients with darker skin pigmentation, resulting in potential misdiagnosis and inequitable healthcare outcomes.1,2 Research shows that fingertip pulse oximeters from Nonin performed significantly better than competing models under conditions of dyspnea and low perfusion.3 The Model 3230 was also designed to provide accurate readings for patients of varying skin tones,4 which is key to ensuring patients receive equitable care.

"We are thrilled to partner with Nonin Medical to bring their advanced pulse oximetry technology to our remote monitoring clients," said Dr. Nizan Friedman, founder and CEO of Tenovi. "Adding the Nonin Model 3230 to our device lineup enhances our clients’ ability to provide accurate and inclusive remote patient monitoring for patients and healthcare providers."

“Remote patient monitoring bridges the gap between patients and healthcare providers, offering insights and personalized care. It empowers individuals to manage chronic conditions more effectively, reduces hospital readmissions, and fosters proactive health management while improving patient outcomes and overall quality of life,” explains John Hastings, CEO of Nonin Medical. “We believe this partnership will advance equitable pulse oximetry in chronic care management by making the Nonin Model 3230 fingertip pulse oximeter available to more patients through Tenovi’s RPM ecosystem.”

The partnership integrates Nonin's Model 3230 fingertip pulse oximeter into Tenovi's RPM ecosystem, which includes over 30 cellular-connected RPM devices. Tenovi RPM devices connect through the Tenovi Cellular Gateway, which aggregates and transmits data to the Tenovi cloud, allowing clients to use their own RPM dashboards or Tenovi’s proprietary platform.

Experience a live demo and the seamless connectivity between Nonin's pulse oximeter and the Tenovi Cellular Gateway at the HLTH conference from Oct. 20-23, 2024, in Las Vegas.

About Nonin Medical

Since 1986, Nonin Medical has developed reliable, high-performing technologies and manufactured innovative, durable, noninvasive patient monitoring devices for healthcare professionals, caregivers, and patients. Nonin pulse oximeters, cerebral and tissue oximeters, sensors, and software deliver dependable performance day after day—even in challenging environments. To learn more, visit nonin.com.

About Tenovi

Tenovi is a data aggregation and automation platform that connects medical device manufacturers with remote patient monitoring companies. It provides a growing number of medical device solutions that connect with its proprietary cellular gateway to automate the transfer of patient vitals. Tenovi’s API-driven fulfillment and automation services enable seamless deployment of remote patient monitoring programs. To learn more about Tenovi's wide range of cellular and cellular-connected remote patient monitoring solutions, please visit tenovi.com.

1 Leeb, G., Auchus, I., Law, T., Bickler, P., Feiner, J., Hashi, S., Monk, E., Igaga, E., Bernstein, M., Chou, Y. C., Hughes, C., Schornack, D., Lester, J., Moore, K., Okunlola, O., Fernandez, J., Shmuylovich, L., & Lipnick, M. (2024). The performance of 11 fingertip pulse oximeters during hypoxemia in healthy human participants with varied, quantified skin pigment. eBioMedicine, 102, 105051. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ebiom.2024.105051

2 Sjoding M.W., Dickson R.P., Iwashyna T.J., Gay S.E., Valley T.S. Racial bias in pulse oximetry measurement. N Engl J Med. 2020;383:2477–2478.

3 Batchelder, P.B. Fingertip Pulse Oximeter Performance in Dyspnea and Low Perfusion During Hypoxic Events. Clinimark Laboratories. Retrieved from: https://www.nonin.com/resource/clinimark-white-paper/

4 Nonin Medical, Inc. Data on File.