Megaport Expands to 14 More Data Centres Across Europe and Strengthens Operations Through Strategic Partnerships

Megaport Limited (ASX: MP1) ("Megaport"), the global leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, is proud to announce its expansion across Europe with 14 new data centre locations across seven countries, as well as strategic partnerships with Portus Data Centers, NorthC Data Centers, and Sipartech in key locations.

These new Points of Presence (PoPs) and partnerships significantly extend Megaport’s service reach, allowing customers to connect to a much wider ecosystem of service providers and data centres across Europe via a high-performance, scalable network underlay.

Megaport has collaborated with data centre operator Portus Data Centers to extend its reach in Germany. By deploying a new Megaport PoP in Munich, joint customers now benefit from wider reach and enhanced connectivity capabilities in Central Europe.

Megaport has also strengthened its partnership with NorthC Data Centers in the Netherlands by launching a second Point of Presence (PoP) at NorthC's data centre in Almere, located in the Amsterdam Metropolitan Area. Megaport services have been established at NorthC's data centre in Oude Meer for several years, making the Almere PoP the latest addition to their expanding presence in the Amsterdam Metropolitan Area. This expansion is part of a broader series of joint initiatives with NorthC Data Centers to enhance connectivity and service availability nationwide.

Additionally, Megaport has finalised its partnership with Sipartech, a provider of high-speed connectivity solutions. With its dense optical network in France and other European capital cities, Sipartech supports last-mile connectivity for Megaport customers in Western Europe.

These key partnerships and 14 total new locations now make it even easier for joint customers to modernise their network connectivity and connect to leading cloud service providers across Europe.

“Expanding to so many new European locations alongside such exceptional partners allows us to bring the network revolution further into Europe, giving new customers the ability to supercharge their business and build connections in less than 60 seconds,” said Michael Reid, CEO of Megaport.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Megaport in our Tier IV data centre in Munich to expand their global reach on our high-performance data centre infrastructure. Now, we can provide more customers in Germany with their wide range of connectivity solutions to drive business growth,” said Adriaan Oosthoek, Chairman at Portus Data Centers.

“The addition of Megaport's new Point of Presence to our Almere data centre means our clients now have greater access to a diverse range of connectivity and cloud services, ensuring they remain at the forefront of innovation and digital transformation,” said Vincent Wammes, Director International Alliances and Accounts at NorthC Data Centers.

“We are thrilled to partner with Megaport. Together, we share a common vision: to elevate the experience of our clients through reliable and high-performance connectivity. This partnership enables us to deliver even more innovative and tailored connectivity solutions to our customers in France, Spain, Italy, and beyond,” said Julien Santina, President and Founder at Sipartech.

Megaport's growing customer base includes leading companies like Veolia Water, which has leveraged these new locations and partners to improve its European operations.

“With their growing partner ecosystem, using Megaport has enabled us to diversify our multicloud and enhance our operations through multi-data centre access across Europe,” said Vincent Lauriat, Chief Technology Officer and Deputy Chief Information Officer at Veolia Water. “As a result of implementing their reliable and resilient connectivity, we’ve seen a noticeable increase in customer satisfaction and revenue generation. They are a trusted partner.”

