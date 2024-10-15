Fighting Food Insecurity Together: WSFS Bank, Sharing Excess and Sunday Breakfast Mission Team Up for Annual Food Drive

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), today announced the launch of its annual Food Drive to combat food insecurity across the Greater Philadelphia and Delaware region. WSFS banking offices in Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania will serve as deposit centers for nonperishable donations from WSFS Associates, Customers and Community members through December 31, 2024.

WSFS officially kicked off the Food Drive at WSFS Bank Center in Wilmington, Del., with the Sunday Breakfast Mission, and at WSFS Bank Place in Philadelphia with Sharing Excess, encouraging Associates to bring nonperishable donations to help jumpstart the Food Drive. Grocery bags will also be distributed in a variety of Delaware publications this Fall for consumers to fill with donations to drop at their nearest WSFS banking office.

According to Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap 2024 report, 13.5% or more than 44 million individuals lived in a food-insecure household in 2022, a sharp increase from 10.4% in 2021. The report also found that nearly 50% of people facing hunger are unlikely to qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the United States’ largest food assistance program.

“Many households are struggling to put food on the table due to the surging cost of living and essentials,” said Vernita L. Dorsey, Senior Vice President, Director of Community Strategy at WSFS Bank. “We hope to make a difference by partnering with Sharing Excess and the Sunday Breakfast Mission. Every donation, no matter how small, can make a big difference. We ask those who have the means to donate nonperishable items at our banking offices to support these vital needs.”

“We are excited to once again partner with WSFS for their annual holiday Food Drive,” said Evan Ehlers, Founder and CEO of Sharing Excess. “The holiday season is a time for community, and WSFS Customers have a unique opportunity to make a direct impact in the fight against food insecurity by donating at their local banking office. We deeply value WSFS’ ongoing dedication to supporting their communities and creating meaningful, lasting change through their partnership with Sharing Excess.”

“For the 22nd year, WSFS Bank and Sunday Breakfast Mission are partnering on our Food Drive that has collected food for over 1.3M meals for families in need over the years,” said Rev. Tom Laymon, Senior Pastor/CEO/President at Sunday Breakfast Mission. “But right now, Sunday Breakfast Mission is seeing more people than ever coming to them for help. We need the food donations to flood in so that hungry families can have a great Thanksgiving season. We are so grateful to WSFS Bank sponsoring once again.”

In addition to the annual Food Drive, WSFS will sponsor Preston & Steve’s Camp Out for Hunger for the seventh consecutive year to support Philabundance in their mission to drive hunger from our Communities. Camp Out for Hunger will take place from December 2-6 at Xfinity Live! in Philadelphia.

In 2023, WSFS donated more than 82,000 pounds of food through its annual Food Drive and Camp Out for Hunger. Customers and area residents are encouraged to take their nonperishable food donations to WSFS banking offices now through December 31, 2024. To find the nearest WSFS Bank location, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multibillion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally headquartered bank and trust company in the Greater Philadelphia and Delaware region. As of June 30, 2024, WSFS Financial Corporation had $20.7 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $84.9 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 114 offices, 88 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (57), Delaware (39), New Jersey (14), Florida (2), Nevada (1) and Virginia (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, consumer banking, treasury management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Bryn Mawr Capital Management, LLC, Bryn Mawr Trust®, The Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware, Cash Connect®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.