GrowTEC Awarded $2M from Government of Canada for Phase 2 of Anaerobic Digester Expansion Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (“EverGen” or the “Company”) (TSXV: EVGN) (OTCQX: EVGIF), is pleased to announce that Grow the Energy Circle Ltd. (GrowTEC), an operating farm scale biogas facility, has received up to $2-million from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) to support the development of Phase 2 of its anaerobic digester expansion project. This funding will enable the GrowTEC facility to significantly expand and optimize RNG production, allowing for the processing of additional feedstocks and increased RNG production capacity.

Phase 2 will increase the production capacity of the facility to up to 120,000 gigajoules (“GJ”), annually. To achieve this, EverGen will address current bottlenecks through the installation of preprocessing and depackaging equipment, to broaden the range of organic waste the facility can process, and a planned enhancement to the RNG upgrading system.

"We appreciate the support from AAFC, which will allow us to significantly increase our RNG production and improve the efficiency of our GrowTEC operations," said Mischa Zajtmann, CEO of EverGen Infrastructure. "By addressing key bottlenecks and expanding our feedstock capabilities, we are now positioned and well-equipped to replicate the success of our Fraser Valley Biogas expansion project."

The GrowTEC facility currently holds two long-term offtake agreements: a 20-year contract with FortisBC and a 10-year contract with Irving Oil.

About GrowTEC

Grow the Energy Circle Ltd. (“GrowTEC”), located in Lethbridge, Alberta, is a multi-faceted bioenergy venture of sustainable agriculture, integrating responsible best practices and renewable energy.

About EverGen Infrastructure Corp.

EverGen, Canada’s Renewable Natural Gas Infrastructure Platform, is combating climate change and helping communities contribute to a sustainable future. Headquartered on the West Coast of Canada, EverGen is an established independent renewable energy producer which acquires, develops, builds, owns and operates a portfolio of RNG, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects. EverGen is focused on Canada, with continued growth expected across other regions in North America and beyond.

For more information about EverGen Infrastructure Corp. and our projects, please visit www.evergeninfra.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.