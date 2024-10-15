Xsolla and IT Park Uzbekistan Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Foster Game Development in Uzbekistan

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, and IT Park Uzbekistan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance the gaming industry in Uzbekistan. This MOU formalizes the collaboration between the two organizations and establishes a path toward launching the Xsolla IT Park Academy in 2025. The academy aims to train local talent and create new opportunities for game production & development within Uzbekistan’s growing industry.

The signing ceremony occurred at Xsolla's headquarters in Los Angeles, attended by Abdulakhad Kuchkarov, Executive Director of IT Park Uzbekistan, Jahongir Kagirov, Head of IT & Service Exports at IT Park, and Dmitri Burkovskiy, Xsolla’s Chief Investment Officer.

This partnership builds upon Xsolla’s strategy to bring game development education to Central Asia and the Middle East following the opening of the Xsolla Curine Academy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in April of this year. Xsolla aims to create the Xsolla Global Academy with local education hubs for students, game developers, and rising industry stars to learn from key industry mentors and experts and further develop their game ideas directly in their region.

This MOU outlines several vital objectives and plans for supporting game development in Uzbekistan, including an Incubator and Accelerator to foster innovation. By 2030, the collaboration aims to create jobs within the gaming sector, positioning Uzbekistan as a hub for game development. The partnership will explore opportunities to support local and global studios through Xsolla's platform, focusing on regional growth and international collaboration.

Commenting on the partnership, Chris Hewish, Chief Strategy Officer of Xsolla, stated, “We believe this collaboration is a pivotal step in developing the gaming industry in Uzbekistan. The Game Development Academy will serve as a cornerstone for cultivating the next generation of developers and innovators, and we look forward to seeing how this initiative will contribute to the region’s growth.”

Abdulakhad Kuchkarov, Executive Director of IT Park Uzbekistan, echoed these sentiments: "This MOU is a significant milestone in our efforts to support the gaming industry in Uzbekistan. With Xsolla's expertise and our commitment to nurturing talent, we are confident this partnership will unlock new opportunities for local and global gaming communities."

The collaboration between Xsolla and IT Park Uzbekistan marks an exciting chapter in the development of the gaming industry in the region. IT Park and Xsolla will drive innovation, create sustainable growth, and establish Uzbekistan as a player in the global gaming market.

For more information on the partnership, please visit: xsolla.blog/uzbekistan

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch, and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in London, Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Raleigh, Tokyo, Montreal, and cities around the world, Xsolla supports major gaming titles from partners like Valve, Twitch, Epic Games, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.

For additional information and to learn more, please visit xsolla.com

IT Park Uzbekistan

The leading innovation hub in Uzbekistan, supporting the development of the country’s IT sector through education, infrastructure, and business incubation. Established to foster a thriving tech ecosystem, IT Park focuses on areas like IT education, acceleration, and startup support, offering a range of services from training to funding. The organization also works with international and local partners to boost exports, create jobs, and develop digital talent. IT Park is pivotal in positioning Uzbekistan as a regional IT hub, aiming to increase IT service exports and create over 300,000 jobs by 2030.

For additional information and to learn more, please visit IT Park Uzbekistan​