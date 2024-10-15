Stryten Energy Invests in REVKIT to Expand Product Reach to Automotive Enthusiast Community

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stryten Energy LLC, a U.S.-based energy storage solutions provider, is proud to announce its investment in REVKIT, a new digital platform that brings together a dynamic community of automotive enthusiasts. REVKIT showcases unique vehicle modifications and provides easy access for consumers to purchase the best automotive aftermarket products to customize their vehicles.

“Stryten Energy’s investment in REVKIT expands our existing footprint within the automotive aftermarket to reach consumers looking for premium lead and lithium batteries to power their custom vehicles,” said Mike Judd, CEO and President of Stryten Energy. “As the lead investor in this first round of funding, we will become the preferred provider of automotive batteries for the custom build kits featured on the REVKIT platform.”

Seventy-five million vehicles in the U.S. are customized annually. Over 70 percent of parts are installed by owners, and almost 80 percent use social media to validate their purchases. REVKIT connects these builders with the parts they need to tailor their vehicles to their specifications. The capital investment from Stryten Energy will allow REVKIT to grow the platform, add features and expand into other categories.

“We see how technology helps drive passion,” said Dan Hart, Co-Founder and CEO of REVKIT. “REVKIT bridges the gap between offroad enthusiasts and the ever-changing world of vehicle modifications. Our user-generated content creates a powerful data warehouse and sales lead generator. The funding from Stryten Energy will help generate greater awareness among automotive aftermarket retailers and introduce more businesses to this passionate community.”

Future enhancements to the REVKIT platform include expanded vehicle verticals, an enhanced peer-to-peer and B2C marketplace, streamlined B2C interactions via chatbots and on-demand business intelligence for advertisers.

About Stryten Energy

Stryten Energy helps solve the world’s most pressing energy challenges with a broad range of energy storage solutions across the Essential Power, Motive Power, Transportation, Military and Government sectors. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we partner with some of the world’s most recognized companies to meet the growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy storage capacity. Stryten powers everything from submarines to subcompacts, microgrids, warehouses, distribution centers, cars, trains and trucks. Our stored energy technologies include advanced lead, lithium and vanadium redox flow batteries, intelligent chargers and energy performance management software that keep people on the move and supply chains running. An industry leader backed by more than a century of expertise, Stryten has The Energy to Challenge the status quo and deliver top-performing energy solutions for today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.stryten.com.

About REVKIT

Since 2017, REVKIT has given over a million enthusiasts a place of inspiration for vehicle modifications. REVKIT is a revolutionary digital platform where users can create virtual garages with multiple vehicles, itemize their upgrades into over a dozen categories, and track, find, and buy parts. By sharing the story of their builds with pictures and videos, the REVKIT community provides a personalized experience and offers recommendations that can meet anyone’s specific interests. To learn more about the REVKIT community, visit REVKIT.com or search REVKIT in your phone’s App Store.