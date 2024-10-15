KPMG and ContractPodAI Announce Strategic Alliance to Transform Managed Legal Services with AI

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ContractPodAi, the leader in legal AI and contract lifecycle management, today announced a new strategic alliance with KPMG. KPMG has selected Leah, ContractPodAi's generative AI platform for lawyers, to power its new managed legal services capability, serving clients in the US, UK, Germany and other key global markets.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the adoption of advanced technological solutions within the legal industry. KPMG’s managed legal services will harness Leah’s capabilities to optimize legal operations, enhance data accuracy, and expedite high-volume tasks. Leah’s cutting-edge technology facilitates rapid analysis, review, creation, and management of legal documents through an array of perpetually evolving large language models.

To spearhead this innovative venture, KPMG has made two strategic hires: Andy Giverin as Global Leader of Managed Legal Services, based in the UK, and Jeff Catanzaro as US Leader. These key appointments underscore KPMG's commitment to merging industry expertise with best-in-class legal AI technology in its managed legal services offering.

“We are excited about KPMG’s vision for the future state of managed legal services delivery. ContractPodAi has always aimed to revolutionize the way legal services are delivered and now we are transforming the industry as we know it,” said Sarvarth Misra, CEO of ContractPodAi. “Leah stands apart by our mission to set the market standard for vertical intelligence in legal: that is a combination of AI modelling for legal, deep engineering, inference and compute at scale and a full suite of legal intelligence applications designed for the future. This technology serves as a playbook for vertical SaaS, and we’re looking forward to seeing the impact this brings to KPMG and its clients around the globe.”

KPMG’s managed legal services business aims to accelerate legal intelligence processes, significantly reduce operational costs, and drive overall efficiencies. This approach will empower clients with actionable insights, providing them with a competitive edge in today's dynamic legal landscape.

Andy Giverin, Global Leader of Managed Legal Services at KPMG, emphasized the human-centric approach: "Our strategy focuses on developing LegalTech solutions that enhance lawyer capabilities rather than replace them. We're offering our clients a managed service that combines highly automated, swift contracting with the crucial element of human oversight – applying the right legal skills and judgment at the appropriate junctures. ContractPodAi's Leah Intelligence platform is instrumental in helping us achieve this balance."

Jeff Catanzaro, US Leader for Managed Legal Services at KPMG, added: "Our strategic alliance with ContractPodAi provides us with a robust technology foundation, allowing us to manage complex, high-volume contracts more efficiently. By integrating Leah, we can streamline contract review, reduce administrative burdens, and minimize errors. This allows our clients to operate with greater agility, focus on strategic growth, and ultimately capture more value from their legal processes. These enhancements create measurable value for our clients, empowering them to move faster and smarter, enabling their businesses to thrive in a competitive environment."

As AI continues to transform legal and contracting operations, this strategic alliance positions both KPMG and ContractPodAi at the forefront of innovation in the rapidly evolving managed legal services market.

About ContractPodAi

ContractPodAi, a pioneer in legal GenAI with the Leah Intelligence Platform and a recognized leader in Contract Lifecycle Management, is on a mission to set the market standard for vertical intelligence in legal, redefining legal processes and offering real-time analysis on an unprecedented scale. ContractPodAi is recognized as a CLM Visionary by Gartner in 2021, 2022, and 2023 and named a Leader in the 2024 IDC MarketScape for Corporate Legal CLM Software.

Leah’s secure, enterprise-grade intelligence offers everything needed for streamlined contract review and negotiation, to increase speed, efficiency, and scalability without sacrificing accuracy or risk management. With an established strategic partner ecosystem, ContractPodAi is best suited to enable legal teams to scale efficiently with future business growth, meet the demands of new market segments, and enhance client satisfaction by being a more responsive and adaptable partner to the business.

This is more than legal tech; it's Legal Reimagined™. Headquartered in London, ContractPodAi® empowers teams across the world - in New York, Glasgow, San Francisco, Toronto, Sydney, Mumbai, Pune, and more.

About KPMG

KPMG is a global organization of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. KPMG is the brand under which the member firms of KPMG International Limited (“KPMG International”) operate and provide professional services. “KPMG” is used to refer to individual member firms within the KPMG organization or to one or more member firms collectively.

KPMG firms operate in 143 countries and territories with more than 273,000 partners and employees working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. Each KPMG member firm is responsible for its own obligations and liabilities.

KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

For more detail about our structure, please visit kpmg.com.