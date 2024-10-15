The Athletic Names Fubo Its First Official Live TV Streaming Partner

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a/ Fubo) (NYSE: FUBO) and The Athletic announced today an in-depth partnership making Fubo the official live TV streaming partner of The Athletic. The multi-year agreement incorporates content and product integrations as well as plans to co-market the two brands to their respective audiences.

Through the partnership, sports-first live TV streaming platform Fubo is The Athletic’s first streaming partner.

Fubo will be integrated into live game blogs and additional content on The Athletic’s leading sports platform as a go-to sports streaming destination. As part of this, The Athletic will work with Fubo to provide the most engaging and informative content experience possible through custom in-content modules that will feature relevant game information.

The Athletic and Fubo plan to jointly develop new product features on The Athletic platform designed to ultimately build a unique and market-leading user experience.

“The Athletic is one of the most trusted sources in sports media and we have a shared passion of building community through sports at local and national levels,” said Yale Wang, executive vice president of marketing, Fubo. “We are excited to be The Athletic’s first official streaming partner and look forward to connecting with sports fans through bold new integrations while providing leading sports coverage.”

"We are thrilled to partner with Fubo, a leader in live sports streaming, as our first official streaming partner," said Sebastian Tomich, chief commercial and development officer, The Athletic. "This partnership brings together The Athletic's unrivaled sports journalism and Fubo's dynamic live content, enhancing the way fans engage with sports. Together, we are committed to building a deeper community of sports enthusiasts, providing the best coverage and creating immersive new experiences for fans at both the local and national levels."

Fubo’s leading sports offering includes more than 55,000 live sporting events annually, with many streaming in 4K, and over 35 regional sports networks in its base package at the lowest cost compared to other streaming options. In addition to its leading sports coverage, Fubo also streams popular live entertainment and news programming and features more than 40,000 TV shows and movies on-demand each month.

Powered by one of the largest global newsrooms in sports media, The Athletic brings sports fans the most comprehensive stories about the teams, sports and athletes they love. The Athletic's newsroom of 450+ full-time staff delivers in-depth coverage of hundreds of professional and college teams across more than 47 North American markets and all 20 football clubs in the English Premier League, as well as many Championship clubs.

About Fubo

With a global mission to aggregate the best in TV, including premium sports, news and entertainment content, through a single app, FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a Fubo) (NYSE: FUBO) aims to transcend the industry’s current TV model. The company operates Fubo in the U.S., Canada and Spain and Molotov in France.

In the U.S., Fubo is a sports-first cable TV replacement product that aggregates more than 400 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2023). Leveraging Fubo’s proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, subscribers can engage with the content they are watching through an intuitive and personalized streaming experience. It was the first virtual MVPD to launch 4K streaming and MultiView, which it did years ahead of its peers, as well as Instant Headlines, a first-of-its-kind AI feature that generates contextual news topics as they are reported live on air.

Learn more at https://fubo.tv

About The Athletic

The Athletic, founded in 2016 and acquired by The New York Times in 2022, is the world’s leading direct-to-consumer digital sports media company committed to elevated sports storytelling. The Athletic has the world’s largest sports newsroom, with 500 full-time employees covering more than 250 professional sports and collegiate teams in the US and globally. Through a personalized subscriber experience built around the teams and leagues that fans follow, The Athletic delivers content and insight across a range of formats from written to audio, video and social - delivering powerful stories and smart analysis that bring sports fans closer to the heart of the game. From breaking news and live commentary to deeply reported long reads and exclusive interviews, subscribers rely on The Athletic for every sports story that matters.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements of FuboTV Inc. (“Fubo”) that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our business strategy and plans, partnerships, content and product integrations, and marketing. The words “could,” “will,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “approximate,” “expect,” “potential,” “believe” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that Fubo makes due to a number of important factors, including but not limited to the following: our ability to achieve or maintain profitability; risks related to our access to capital and fundraising prospects to fund our financial operations and support our planned business growth; our revenue and gross profit are subject to seasonality; our operating results may fluctuate; our ability to effectively manage our growth; the long-term nature of our content commitments; our ability to renew our long-term content contracts on sufficiently favorable terms; our ability to attract and retain subscribers; obligations imposed on us through our agreements with certain distribution partners; we may not be able to license streaming content or other rights on acceptable terms; the restrictions imposed by content providers on our distribution and marketing of our products and services; our reliance on third party platforms to operate certain aspects of our business; risks related to the difficulty in measuring key metrics related to our business; risks related to preparing and forecasting our financial results; risks related to the highly competitive nature of our industry; risks related to the potential launch of the joint venture by Walt Disney Company, Fox Corporation and Warner Brothers Discovery; risks related to our technology, as well as cybersecurity and data privacy-related risks; risks related to ongoing or future legal proceedings; and other risks, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions, future exchange and interest rates, and changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies. Further risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements are discussed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ending June 30, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and our other periodic filings with the SEC. We encourage you to read such risks in detail. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent Fubo’s views as of the date of this press release. Fubo anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while it may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing Fubo’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.